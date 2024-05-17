Scottie Scheffler arrested then released in time to shoot 66 on day two of US PGA

Tournament officials said they were “devastated” by the death of local man John Mills, who was working for an on-site vendor at Valhalla.

Scheffler was detained by Louisville Metro Police after trying to drive into the golf club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier unrelated accident in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

This is John Mills, killed earlier today heading into Valhalla to work at the @PGAChampionship Mr. Mills’ family released this photo to the media, noting “he was enjoying his time at Valhalla while working security. He liked to stay busy in retirement. We love him and will miss… pic.twitter.com/2GHlgOvCED

A mugshot of the two-time major winner released by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections showed he had been released after an hour and 12 minutes.

Tee times in the second round were delayed by 80 minutes due to the fatal accident, with Scheffler arriving around an hour before his revised time.

“My situation will get handled. It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding. I can’t get into what transpired, outside of my heart goes out to the family.”

Speaking after a remarkable second round of 66 which left him two shots off the clubhouse lead held by Collin Morikawa, Scheffler began by expressing his sympathies to the family of Mr Mills.

Scheffler, the world number one, faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

“I was pretty rattled to say the least,” Scheffler admitted. “The officer that took me to the jail was very kind. He was great. We had a nice chat in the car, that kind of helped calm me down.

“I was never angry. I was shaking for like an hour, I would say in shock and in fear. Coming out here and trying to play today was definitely a challenge, but I did my best to control my mind, control my breathing.”

Scheffler said he was not wearing a watch and had no access to his phone, so only began thinking about making his tee time when he saw himself on television from his cell.

“When I was sitting in like the holding cell or whatever, there was a TV there and I could see myself on ESPN,” he added.

“The officers downstairs, they were discussing how long it was going to take me to get released.

“Obviously we have to go through all the due process and everything. I was able to kind of see a bit of the TV, and then I laid down and then I started to stretch a little bit once I got my heart rate down a little bit.”

Eyewitness account from ESPN reporter

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, had earlier said on air: “Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

“Scheffler attempted to continue to go, the police officer then attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car.

“Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.

“At that point the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car.

“He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it. He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.”