Sam Bairstow returns to scene of DP World Tour breakthrough in Singapore Classic

Twelve months ago this week England’s Sam Bairstow finished third in the DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic.
It was the rookie’s first top-five finish on the circuit, a result that kickstarted a season that would ultimately see him rank 36th in the Race to Dubai and rated one of Europe’s finest young prospects.
It was also a performance that vindicated his growing belief in himself, the support of Trinifold Sports Management in his transition from the amateur game to the professional ranks, and the key role played by Club de Golf Alcanada in the left-hander’s progress.
Ahead of that week at Laguna National in Singapore last March Bairstow was no stranger to the front page of the leaderboard. A solid start to his first DP World Tour season had seen him make seven of 10 cuts including four top 25 finishes.
In the weeks leading up to Singapore he’d headed into the final round of the Bahrain Championship in a share of fourth and was only two shots back of the 54-hole led in the Qatar Masters. Tricky final rounds followed but good golfers learn lessons.
“It had been a pretty good start to the year,” Bairstow remembered at last week’s Sunningdale Foursomes. “I got a taste for contending.”
He was one shot back of the halfway and 54-hole lead at Laguna National and maintained the momentum, shooting a fourth 68 of the week to fall one shot shy of extra holes.
“I needed an eagle at the par-five last to make the play-off,” he said. “I hit a great approach and a great putt. It just didn’t quite drop, but it was nice to see that I could perform when I was under pressure and in that position.”
That he had taken note of his experiences and heeded the lessons should come as no surprise because it was merely another example his ability to build solid foundations as he took steps up in class.
Before turning pro the 26-year-old won the 2019 North of England Amateur, two years later he landed the English Strokeplay Championship and in 2022 he made the cut in the Open and hit a high of seven in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
In his first full year in the paid ranks, on the Challenge Tour, he contended for a win in Ireland before claiming the Scottish Challenge two weeks later.
“I like having everything in order,” he said with a smile. “To come through all the stages and win at every level – apart from the level I’m at now, of course – it’s given me a lot of confidence. It’s a big positive and it’s a cliche, but it’s all about the process. Keep doing what you’re good at and it will work eventually.”
More learning experiences followed last year: a halfway lead in Japan, a US Open debut, a third-round 62 in California, and second place in the Open de France. He not only qualified for the elite seasonal finale, the DP World Tour Championship, he finished 14th.
Allied to the Yorkshireman’s own drive to succeed has been the background work of his management group. Jimmy Byers, Chief Executive Officer at Trinifold, said: “There is no price for providing opportunity. A focus on transition from amateur to professional is key for us and making that step as seamless as possible.”
Moreover, the involvement of Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca has been critical to Trinifold’s plans.
“Alcanada have helped develop some of the great amateurs within our set-up,” said Byers. “They have been at the forefront of everything we do in regards to support. The owner Mr Hans-Peter Porsche and the director of golf Kristoff Both have been incredibly welcoming to all of our players. That support has been incredible.”
Bairstow is a fine example of that. He used the practice facilities for warm weather training, the course also hosts Trinifold’s unique qualifier event which provides all of its players with a transparent opportunity to win starts on the Challenge Tour, and Bairstow also confirmed his graduation to the main tour there when finishing fourth at the 2023 Challenge Tour Grand Final. Little wonder he had the club’s name on his bag during that rookie year on the DP World Tour.
“It’s always nice to go back there,” he said. “I have nothing but good memories and it’s a club, a course and practice facilities that have had a big impact on my career.”
Both explains that Alcanada has always been keen to get involved with youthful, hungry golfers. “We take a lot of pride in allowing these young kids to practice and train at our facility,” he said. “And what a fantastic story we’ve had with Sam.
“When the Trinifold guys and girls come over here to train, they’re always very friendly and polite. It’s kind of like old school golf. We like seeing their progress and being a little part of their journey.”
Bairstow returns to Singapore this week in form. He’s finished top 20 in four of his last five starts, has recorded a 65 in three of those appearances and that ability to go low is another lesson learned.
“As an amateur you could relax a bit near the lead, but on the DP World Tour there is always someone, sometimes more than one guy, who will shoot eight-under,” he said. “I’ve also learned to just change the way I play. In the amateur game you needed to keep the ball in play.”
But now?
“Now I’m more aggressive because you’ve got to be.”
