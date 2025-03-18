Sam Bairstow returns to scene of DP World Tour breakthrough in Singapore Classic

Twelve months ago this week England’s Sam Bairstow finished third in the DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic.

It was the rookie’s first top-five finish on the circuit, a result that kickstarted a season that would ultimately see him rank 36th in the Race to Dubai and rated one of Europe’s finest young prospects. It was also a performance that vindicated his growing belief in himself, the support of Trinifold Sports Management in his transition from the amateur game to the professional ranks, and the key role played by Club de Golf Alcanada in the left-hander’s progress. Ahead of that week at Laguna National in Singapore last March Bairstow was no stranger to the front page of the leaderboard. A solid start to his first DP World Tour season had seen him make seven of 10 cuts including four top 25 finishes. In the weeks leading up to Singapore he’d headed into the final round of the Bahrain Championship in a share of fourth and was only two shots back of the 54-hole led in the Qatar Masters. Tricky final rounds followed but good golfers learn lessons.

Sam Bairstow continuing his fast start with a magnificent long-range birdie 🤩#InvestecSAOpen pic.twitter.com/9zeFg1EuGZ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 27, 2025

“It had been a pretty good start to the year,” Bairstow remembered at last week’s Sunningdale Foursomes. “I got a taste for contending.” He was one shot back of the halfway and 54-hole lead at Laguna National and maintained the momentum, shooting a fourth 68 of the week to fall one shot shy of extra holes. “I needed an eagle at the par-five last to make the play-off,” he said. “I hit a great approach and a great putt. It just didn’t quite drop, but it was nice to see that I could perform when I was under pressure and in that position.” That he had taken note of his experiences and heeded the lessons should come as no surprise because it was merely another example his ability to build solid foundations as he took steps up in class. Before turning pro the 26-year-old won the 2019 North of England Amateur, two years later he landed the English Strokeplay Championship and in 2022 he made the cut in the Open and hit a high of seven in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. In his first full year in the paid ranks, on the Challenge Tour, he contended for a win in Ireland before claiming the Scottish Challenge two weeks later. “I like having everything in order,” he said with a smile. “To come through all the stages and win at every level – apart from the level I’m at now, of course – it’s given me a lot of confidence. It’s a big positive and it’s a cliche, but it’s all about the process. Keep doing what you’re good at and it will work eventually.”

Sam Bairstow finished Round three with an impressive score of 62 (-10). #ISCOChampion | #PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/8t7TwaDfUn — ISCO Championship (@ISCOChamp) July 13, 2024