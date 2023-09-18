Sporting Life
Sahith Theegala
Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala claims maiden PGA title as Justin Thomas’ challenge fades

By Sporting Life
11:13 · MON September 18, 2023

Ben Coley's 18/1 headline selection Sahith Theegala claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship as Justin Thomas’ bid for a morale-boosting victory fell flat in the final round.

Theegala – advised at 18/1 earlier in the week here – having started the final round at Napa, California, with a two-stroke lead, picked up three shots in his first five holes as he mixed seven birdies and three bogeys in a closing 68.

South Korea’s SH Kim matched that to finish two strokes back in second with Australia’s Cam Davis two shots further adrift in third.

Ryder Cup captain’s pick Thomas, who started the day tied for second in search of a first win in a torrid year, dropped out of contention as he made four bogeys in the front nine.

An eagle three on the 12th helped him claw his round back to a level par 72 as he finished six shots back in fifth place.

His Ryder Cup colleague Max Homa, the winner for the last two years, was two shots further back after a closing 69 alongside England’s Callum Tarren.

