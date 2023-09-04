Ryder Cup wildcards latest: Adrian Meronk misses out as Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka among those picked by Luke Donald

The first Austrian-born player to earn a PGA Tour card, Straka claimed his second career Tour win in the John Deere Classic last month and was widely expected to get the nod.

Also among the 'wildcard' selections were Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.

Straka said on Sky Sports: "It was a definite goal to make this team but it always seemed so distant, so far away. I just knew I had to play some good golf. I showed some good form this summer and I’m honoured and really happy to be here."

Fleetwood, set for his third appearance in the team competition, said: "It’s a lifelong dream for any European or American to play the Ryder Cup and I’ve been lucky to play a couple but this one feels very special. I was one of the players stood on the last green in 2021 wanting the next opportunity to come as soon as possible where we could go and get this Ryder Cup back.

“For Luke to show his faith in me, I’m just really excited to get together with my team-mates now.”

Donald said of Rose: “You know what he has, he’s been there, he’s holed those putts, he’s delivered before. It’s great to see him play so well and it’s a really deserved pick."

Speaking about Aberg, he said: “We obviously knew what he was doing in the college scene. You look at what he did in those four years and the only comparables really were Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He is that good.

“I played with him in Detroit and was blown away by his game. He continued to impress and I challenged him to come over to Europe and play a couple (of events).

“He was fifth (tied fourth) in the Czech Masters and you know what he did yesterday. It was like a walk in the park for him and for someone that is so inexperienced it was just so, so impressive.”

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre had already been confirmed to represent Europe against the United States, while Polish star Adrian Meronk, winner of the 2022 Irish Open and the Italian Open this spring, was among those to miss out on a place in the team for Rome in two weeks' time.