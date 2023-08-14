Ryder Cup wildcard options ahead of 2023 contest between Europe and USA

August 28 update

Written following the Czech Masters

Nicolai Hojgaard

How much Luke Donald values winning may determine whether Hojgaard makes the team. Ultimately, that's something he hasn't managed since February 2022, 18 months ago and long before Ryder Cup qualification began. Everything else about his profile, from a course win and his form this summer to how he played in the Hero Cup, would make him an exceptionally strong candidate.

Here in Prague, only Wil Besseling hit it better. Hojgaard had countless opportunities over the first three rounds and then missed a four-foot putt for birdie at the first hole in round four. Thereafter, his long-game may not have quite been where he needed it to be and the rain which transformed the par-fives into wedge contests worked against him. So did the speed of the greens – he's putted far better in the USA this year.

Still we saw a heck of a lot of what makes him special and I hope this performance was all Donald needed. Nicolai would be less suited to Crans than his twin brother, albeit he showed what he can do there with a Saturday charge last August, and it would be strange to mark him down on any stumble next week. This tournament, held on a very similar course to that which hosts the Ryder Cup, is a far better test. Hojgaard passed.

Robert MacIntyre

I think he's in and have done since he was runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the Scottish Open, but MacIntyre clearly wants to qualify and remove all doubt. What an effort this was to enhance his chances, moving that little bit further clear of Yannik Paul thanks to two clutch putts at the final two holes on Sunday. What more does he need to do?

I would argue nothing, but I'll say this: without being cruel to Paul, a promising player, it would be a major blow to Europe were he to qualify. The German has very limited experience at the highest level, something MacIntyre has in spades, and while MacIntyre would be selected anyway, Paul qualifying effectively takes a selection out of Donald's hands.

To do that, Paul will need to beat MacIntyre and finish T3 or better on what is his debut at Crans. Should he manage it then he will of course be fully deserving of a Ryder Cup debut which will otherwise have to wait.

Ludvig Aberg

Frankly I have no idea what Donald thinks about Aberg, except that he's a future superstar who is good enough to be considered even this early on in his professional career. Some find that concept hard to grasp, and I thought Mark Roe did a good job of articulating his concerns during Sky Sports' coverage of the Czech Masters. Others think he's ready right now.

Anyone else, and it would be hard to say that T4 represents anything other than a positive move, but I wonder whether Aberg needed to win there or in Switzerland in order to earn the benefit of the doubt. If that's the case, you would think his best chance was Prague, where conditions were ideal as he showed with three very good rounds.

Saturday's frustrating 71 might just leave him with more to do. Then again, Donald might've decided that he's seen enough, and that the Swede is going to be a wildcard in the purest sense.

Matt Wallace

Had Wallace won on Sunday, which he came so close to doing, many would've been prepared to find space for him on the team. After all, that would've been silverware on both sides of the Atlantic, both times getting the better of Nicolai Hojgaard. He was unlucky to miss out in 2018 and would've been unlucky to miss out again five years later.

As I've written further down when discussing Adrian Meronk, it feels plain wrong to suggest that the difference between first and second in one tournament could be the difference between making the team and not. But with so many good options, I think it might well be. In fact I think Wallace might've needed two wins, let alone one, to sneak into that team room.

Yannik Paul

Quite simply, it looks like he'll have to win the European Masters or something very close to that to qualify, and a pick appears less likely given how well some of his contemporaries have been playing. His prospects may have only take a small hit, but finishing behind MacIntyre was a hit nonetheless.

Rasmus Hojgaard

We come back to that question: how much does Donald value wins? Because Rasmus has four to Nicolai's two, and one of them came earlier this summer on home soil. He was a bit fortunate to win but he was also brilliant throughout Sunday, which propelled him into the Ryder Cup reckoning following a frustrating six months.

The trouble is, he's since gone MC-MC-39, failing to finish off his final-round charge in the Czech Masters. In 2023 as a whole he has three top-10s in 13, always when his putter has come alive. For the most part he has driven it poorly, though there were good signs in that regard last week. But for a single piece of form he would have next to no chance of making the side.

My view has always been that he's behind Nicolai in the pecking order and, having been a long way behind him in Prague, such that he could go and follow his brother's progress, he might need to win in Switzerland. At least that's something he's done before.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

I've never felt that Dumont de Chassart held realistic prospects of making this year's Ryder Cup side. The fact is that while yes, he's achieved plenty since turning professional, it has been at Korn Ferry Tour level. Just as Europe wouldn't consider Matteo Manassero, a two-time Challenge Tour winner in 2023, the Belgian couldn't be selected on that alone.

But we must presume that he came to Europe and will remain next week for the European Masters because the captaincy team, featuring his compatriot Nicolas Colsaerts, had told him that he could yet turn heads with a massive fortnight. Halfway through it, nothing short of a win in Switzerland would so much as earn him a proper place in the conversation following a missed cut in Prague.

All that being said, he did offer a glimpse into a very bright future. One of the best drivers in the field and gaining well over a stroke per round from tee to green, the youngster simply didn't make a putt. Perhaps it's little wonder that those coming over from the US struggled on what were extremely slow greens, a fact which cost Matt Wallace and Nicolai Hojgaard in the end.

Adrian Meronk

A course winner in May and one of the standout DP World Tour players of the season, maybe Meronk is already on the 'definites' list. That would be justified: he's won three times in 15 months, all of them significant titles, and has established himself as a world-class driver, precisely the profile you want heading out to Marco Simone.

But if Donald had doubts, they might just have doubled. Meronk didn't just score poorly in finishing 62nd, but he spiralled, unable to do as Robert MacIntyre did and respond to a setback. Standing in the ninth fairway at the very end of his second round, the Pole dunked his wedge into water. Returning for his next hole on Saturday, he made eight. Two more double-bogeys followed during the course of the weekend.

At any other time we'd all gladly put it down as one of those weeks, especially as he'd been out since the Open. The trouble is, there are any number of options for Donald. This isn't three players for two spots or anything like it. There will be players left at home who will feel they were deserving of selection. Only Donald knows whether Meronk has just joined that list and Crans isn't a course he'd choose if he needs to get off it at the last moment.

Victor Perez

Given that he finished 11th, it might seem strange to include Perez in this section, but he wasn't given a Ryder Cup grouping and didn't do enough, in terms of inserting himself into the tournament, to convince those watching that he's the same player who won in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of the year.

Back then, Perez looked a highly likely qualifier, but he's going to need a pick and, just as was the case two years ago, he might just be unfortunate. Timing is everything and as others have emerged this summer, Perez, who played so well at the PGA Championship in May, has been just that bit too quiet. With a record of MC-50-MC at Crans, it seems unlikely that will change.

Perhaps his draw in Prague reflects the fact that Donald and his team know what they'd be getting, but right know it's not a compelling prospect even if he did go close to winning at Marco Simone in September. Perez might be this generation's unlucky one.

Alex Bjork

On a long, soft course which isn't really ideal for him, Bjork was the halfway leader in Prague, having been given a Ryder Cup grouping for the first two days. During that time he reminded us all that he's the best putter Europe has at its disposal, and despite his short driving he did finish fourth at Marco Simone back in May.

Then came round three and four bogeys in the opening six holes. It's a pattern we've seen just that bit too often from a player in his absolute prime but unable to really make it count. Sunday's bogey-free 68 only served as a reminder that he has struggled to play his best when the pressure is on and while Crans suits, nothing short of victory will do.

Pablo Larrazabal

No longer able to qualify and no factor in Prague, Larrazabal can surely be crossed off the list if he was on it to begin with. His magic hands could make him a threat in Switzerland, where he has one top-10 finish in 12 but appears to have figured the course out the more he's played it. I don't think even a win would do.

Adrian Otaegui

In need of a win to hold any chance of qualifying and any chance, you would think, of being selected, Otaegui heads to a course he's played seven times without bettering 40th.