In an interview last week the four-time major champion said he finds the biennial event “tough, hectic and a bit odd” and also expressed his frustration at not being able to “take naps” during the week.

It appeared to offer another insight into the disharmony within the American team room which critics have linked to them losing nine of the last 12 matches.

Koepka, who has declared himself fit from a wrist injury which prevented him from joining a two-day reconnaissance at Whistling Straits with the rest of the team, also brings a long-running feud with Bryson DeChambeau to Wisconsin but Stricker insists everything is under control on both fronts.

“I have talked to him about it,” said the USA captain over Koepka’s comments.

“I’ve had experiences with Brooks over many of these teams and the conversation I’ve had with him and what I’ve personally seen in the team room doesn’t ‘jib up’ to what I was reading in those articles.

“I am not worried about Brooks. He assures me he is healthy and 100 per cent and he is on this team to do whatever needs to be done to be a winner at the end of the week.

“I’ve been talking to him every couple of days since it (the injury) happened and he tells me everything is 100 per cent and he is ready to go.

“From what I understand he is fully healed and ready for anything.”