Ryder Cup day two: Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler suffer humiliating defeat but USA stay within five

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler suffered an all-time record defeat in the morning, but USA hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup were reignited by Patrick Cantlay.
Cantlay holed clutch birdie putts at holes 16, 17 and 18 to win the final match and restore the deficit to five points, Europe leading 10.5-5.5 and needing four points from the singles to win back the trophy.
It was a fitting end to another thrilling day as Cantlay responded to taunts from the crowd after Sky Sports' Jamie Weir reported that he had been behind a rift in the US team room, refusing to wear a cap because he hadn't been paid to play.
With European fans taking off their hats to chant at the American throughout the closing stretch, Cantlay produced some sparkling golf to secure a first session win of the week for the USA, but they remain five points adrift and in need of a historic fightback.
With 14 points required to retain the Ryder Cup, the USA must take 8.5 from Sunday's 12 singles matches.
Max Homa and Brian Harman had earlier defeated Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard after Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg had been beaten by a resurgent Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa.
Europe's sole point from the fourballs session came from Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre, who beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3&2 to keep the margin as it had been at the start of the day.
"If you asked us to be at 10.5 after two days, we'd take it; we're in a great spot," said European captain Luke Donald.
Just a few months after turning professional, Ludvig Aberg finds his name in the history books after he and partner Viktor Hovland won 9&7, the widest margin of victory in any 18-hole match.
The previous foursomes record had been 7&6, achieved twice by US pairings, with Europe's best a margin of 7&5. Only in singles had either side won 8&7, which the Europeans bettered after their opponents conceded the 11th hole.
Scheffler and Koepka made two double-bogeys and a bogey in the opening three holes, losing all of them, and were seven down at the turn having played the first nine holes in 40 shots.
Hovland and Aberg didn't require a birdie to move three up but then made six in seven holes and were eight up with eight holes to play, before winning the 11th as the US pair made a mess of the short par-four.
"We're meeting two strong guys, we tried to not give them anything. We played really, really solid," said Hovland. "We didn't meet a sharp Scottie and Brooks, but we played really good today."
Of his pairing with Aberg he added: "So far, so good! He's a stud, he doesn't miss a shot."
Europe went on to win to further matches, both by 2&1 margins, as they made it three sessions from three - despite the USA picking up their first full point.
Rory McIlroy holed vital putts at the 15th and 17th holes to earn victory for himself and partner Tommy Fleetwood over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Jon Rahm then fired a sensational tee-shot to inside a foot at the 17th to seal a similar 2&1 win against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, after Max Homa and Brian Harman had beaten Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2.