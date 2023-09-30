Ryder Cup day two: Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler suffer humiliating defeat but USA stay within five

Cantlay holed clutch birdie putts at holes 16, 17 and 18 to win the final match and restore the deficit to five points, Europe leading 10.5-5.5 and needing four points from the singles to win back the trophy.

It was a fitting end to another thrilling day as Cantlay responded to taunts from the crowd after Sky Sports' Jamie Weir reported that he had been behind a rift in the US team room, refusing to wear a cap because he hadn't been paid to play.

With European fans taking off their hats to chant at the American throughout the closing stretch, Cantlay produced some sparkling golf to secure a first session win of the week for the USA, but they remain five points adrift and in need of a historic fightback.

With 14 points required to retain the Ryder Cup, the USA must take 8.5 from Sunday's 12 singles matches.

Max Homa and Brian Harman had earlier defeated Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard after Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg had been beaten by a resurgent Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa.

Europe's sole point from the fourballs session came from Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre, who beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3&2 to keep the margin as it had been at the start of the day.

"If you asked us to be at 10.5 after two days, we'd take it; we're in a great spot," said European captain Luke Donald.