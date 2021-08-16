But it took until the fourth session of the contest for someone else to win a full point, Shane Lowry brilliantly holing from 10 feet for par on the 18th to seal a dramatic victory with Tyrrell Hatton over Tony Finau and Harris English.

World number one Jon Rahm and compatriot Sergio Garcia evoked memories of the great partnership between the late Seve Ballesteros and 2012 captain Jose Maria Olazabal as they made it three wins out of three in Wisconsin.

Rory McIlroy did not make a single birdie as he and Ian Poulter lost for the second time this week, beaten 4 and 3 by Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, meaning McIlroy has lost all three of his matches without even reaching the 16th hole.

And with Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland losing 3 and 1 to Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, Padraig Harrington’s side trailed 11-5 heading into Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Lowry refusing to give up hope

Olazabal’s side were 10-6 down at the same stage at Medinah but a defiant Lowry said: “I really hope we can go out give them loads and you just never know.

“All morning I was thinking of Medinah. I was thinking we were probably getting a lot of stick back home and the captain and vice-captains for their pairings because everyone is a genius when you are not playing well.

“But we’re still not out of it. If any 12 of us were going out against any of them in the match play, we would fancy our chances. We just have to believe. It’s all about believing.

“I read a quote last night on my phone and it was like if you’ve got a one per cent chance, you have to have 100 per cent faith. And I just think that we really need to live by that tonight and tomorrow and go out and give it our best.”

Speaking about his winning par putt, Lowry added: “I said to Bo (Martin, his caddie) ‘I’m made for this’.

“I didn’t know I was going to hole it but I was going to try my best and I am so happy it went in. It’s my mother’s birthday today, so that was for her. I’ve always wanted to play in the Ryder Cup and even though we are a few points behind I am having the week of my life.”