Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan enjoys fine start to home Open

Royal Liverpool member Matthew Jordan enjoyed the day of his life after hitting the opening tee shot at his home Open.

The 27-year-old Hoylake professional was given the honour of getting the action under way in the final major of the year at the Wirral links on Thursday. Backed by a strong local following, Jordan handled the nerves well on the way to shooting a creditable two-under-par 69. Jordan said: “Amazing – I’m running out of words to describe it. It was crazy, mental, loud, everything that I could have wished for. “I’m certainly trying to think of a better experience than that, and I don’t think I can.”

The clubhouse leader. Just another round at Hoylake...



A two-under 69 for Matthew Jordan on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oyHXWb2ZW3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

Jordan, who came through qualifying to secure his place in the field, started well with a birdie at the second before picking up another shot at the fifth. There were bogeys at the sixth and 11th but they were countered by further birdies on the eighth and 16th. He said: “Obviously with the occasion and everything going on to start with, I’m really happy, certainly, to break 70. If you do that, you certainly can’t be displeased.” Jordan was grateful to have such a large backing but excused girlfriend Kate from being able to follow him all the way round, given her job with an on-site broadcasting team.

Matthew Jordan has hit this tee shot thousands of times.



But never with the world watching.



The 151st Open is underway. pic.twitter.com/irbrCH3itt — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023