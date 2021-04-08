The Masters: Justin Rose leads after first round at Augusta National

England's Justin Rose leads the Masters by four shots after a brilliant first round amid difficult conditions at Augusta National.

Rose was two-over for the tournament through seven holes, but played the remainder of the round in nine-under to burst clear at the top of what had been a congested leaderboard, his seven-under par 65 enough to lead by four. It had appeared as though Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama had done enough with three-under 69s to end the first round top of the leaderboard, but Rose drew level with them through 13 and went on to complete one of the rounds of the season so far, adding birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th holes. The former world number one lost a play-off to Sergio Garcia at Augusta in 2017 and has a fine record at the course, but arrived under the radar after his preparation was interrupted by a back injury which saw him withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and then skip the Players Championship altogether.

Justin Rose is now five under following birdie at the par-5 No. 15.

Showing no signs of the issue which had kept him from hitting balls until a week prior to the event, Rose eagled the eighth hole, birdied the ninth and 10th, dismantled the par-three 12th and then made regulation birdies at the par-five 13th and 15th holes. A further birdie at the 16th followed by a stunning approach to set up another at the 17th saw Rose produce a score which had simply not appeared to be there, and has seen him vault from a pre-tournament 80/1 to clear favouritism. The scale of the challenge on a brutally difficult opening day became apparent early on as various players got under-par only to stumble through holes like the difficult fifth, the seventh, the ninth and 10th, and a particularly tough Amen Corner. Matsuyama was the first to reach three-under as he eagled the eighth and that's where he ended the day, his sole blemish coming at the 17th hole, as Lee Westwood laboured to a six-over 78 and Rory McIlroy fared little better in a round of 76 which once again left him with a mountain to climb. Former champion Patrick Reed made a bogey at the last in a two-under 70 which was matched by Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Masters debutant Will Zalatoris, with Shane Lowry's 71 among the best of the afternoon rounds only to be completely overshadowed by that of playing partner Rose. On a mixed day for the English challenge, Tyrrell Hatton fought back to keep his Masters hopes alive and so too did Tommy Fleetwood, who made a hole-in-one at the 16th. It's Fleetwood's second ace in as many tournament starts and ensured Rose had to share the headlines on a day where he utterly dominated.

If you've spent your whole life trying to make a hole-in-one, know that Tommy Fleetwood has now made one in successive starts. Oh, and the latest is only at the Masters.



👏 Oh, and the latest is only at the Masters.pic.twitter.com/A8TvRbHRAa — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 8, 2021