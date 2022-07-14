It had been 12 years since McIlroy's only Open appearance at the Old Course, injury keeping him out of the 2015 edition, but 18 holes into the event he's a strong favourite to make up for lost time and win his second Claret Jug.

McIlroy trails Cameron Young by two after the American's flawless 64, with his namesake Cameron Smith the only other player within three of the lead following a five-under 67. Lee Westwood recovered from an early double-bogey to shoot 68 along with Barclay Brown, the young English amateur who plays out of the same club as US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.