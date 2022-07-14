Sporting Life
Rory McIlroy on his way to a six-under 66
Rory McIlroy on his way to a six-under 66

Rory McIlroy two off Cameron Young's lead after first round of 150th Open Championship

By Sporting Life
16:12 · THU July 14, 2022

Rory McIlroy made a glorious return to St Andrews as a six-under par 66 left him two shots back of the lead in the 150th Open Championship.

It had been 12 years since McIlroy's only Open appearance at the Old Course, injury keeping him out of the 2015 edition, but 18 holes into the event he's a strong favourite to make up for lost time and win his second Claret Jug.

McIlroy trails Cameron Young by two after the American's flawless 64, with his namesake Cameron Smith the only other player within three of the lead following a five-under 67. Lee Westwood recovered from an early double-bogey to shoot 68 along with Barclay Brown, the young English amateur who plays out of the same club as US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

“I played well, very solid,” McIlroy said. “Everyone knows you have to make your score going out and I did that.

“Started off tremendously with a bonus on the first, birdied the par five (fifth), a couple of the short par fours and then on the back nine you pick off a couple on the 14th and 18th.

“I birdied the holes I should have and only made one mistake and the way this course is playing it’s all about limiting your mistakes.”

Click the image to watch Ian Poulter's monster eagle putt

Ian Poulter took the lead with this monster putt for eagle

