Ian Poulter took the lead with this monster putt for eagle
Ian Poulter took the lead with this monster putt for eagle

Ian Poulter responds to Open Championship boos with huge eagle putt to take lead

By Sporting Life
09:42 · THU July 14, 2022

Ian Poulter's first nine holes at the Open Championship began with boos and ended with a spectacular eagle putt across the width of the ninth green.

Poulter is one of the players who've joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit and a group of spectators at St Andrews made clear their feelings as the Englishman began his round just after 7am on Thursday.

Unsettled by that, Poulter almost went out of bounds on one of the widest fairways in golf after hooking his tee-shot, but was able to find the green in two and get off to a par start.

A birdie at the sixth saw him get under-par before this miraculous putt vaulted him into the lead, this time with the support of those surrounding the ninth green.

Here's what happened earlier on that famous first tee...

