Rory McIlroy shares the lead after round one of the US Open following opening 65

McIlroy carded a superb, bogey-free 65 to share the overnight lead with American Patrick Cantlay at Pinehurst, both players matching the first-round score of Martin Kaymer on his way to a runaway victory at the same venue in 2014.

Another good omen for McIlroy was that the last three times he has started a major with a bogey-free round – in the 2011 US Open, 2012 US PGA and 2014 Open – he went on to win all three.

Two days after reconciling with his wife Erica and dismissing the divorcecone petition he filed last month, McIlroy holed from seven feet for a birdie on the fourth, chipped in for another on the next and birdied the 10th, 16th and 18th to equal his lowest opening score in the US Open.

Playing partners Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, who won the year’s first two majors, shot 71 and 70, respectively.