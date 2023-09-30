Rory McIlroy restrained after taking issue with caddie behaviour at Ryder Cup

The world number two was pushed into a car as Europe team-mate Shane Lowry attempted to defuse what appeared to be an argument outside the clubhouse.

Pictures of the confrontation emerged after a fiery conclusion to Saturday’s fourballs session in which McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick were beaten on the final green by American pair Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

McIlroy apppeared to take exception at the time to the American team’s celebrations after Cantlay holed a lengthy putt.

Both McIlroy and Fitzpatrick still had putts remaining that could have tied the match.

Arguments reportedly ensued between McIlroy and Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava, with the watching Lowry also becoming involved. It is thought McIlroy may have been upset that LaCava stepped across the line of a European putt as he waved his cap in reference to Cantlay’s hatless appearance.