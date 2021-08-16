Asked about his experience, McIlroy struggled to get his words out as he choked back the tears on live TV.

He rallied to beat Xander Schauffele 3 and 2 in the singles but the European team lost heavily to the United States.

The four-time major winner had been expected to lead the European challenge at Whistling Straits but suffered three defeats as he failed to fire over the first two days.

😭 Rory McIlroy as you may never have seen him before, unable to speak despite winning his point today "I love these guys so much. I should've done more for them this week." pic.twitter.com/6o8vWJSLjH

“I just… I love being a part of this team,” the Northern Irishman, who was playing his sixth Ryder Cup, said on Sky Sports. “I love my team-mates so much. I should have done more for them this week.

“I am glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

“It is… by far the best experience in golf and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this or the Solheim Cup because there is nothing better than being part of a team, especially the bond we have in Europe.

“No matter what happens after this I am proud of every single one of the players that played this week, I am proud of our captain and vice-captains.

“I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. It has been a tough week.”

McIlroy further underlined his love for the Ryder Cup in another interview with American broadcaster NBC, and said he was not ashamed to cry about the matter.

“I’ve never cried about what I’ve done as an individual,” he said. “I don’t give a ****.”