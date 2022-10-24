The 33-year-old defending champion carded a final-day 67 which included seven birdies to see off the challenge of America’s Kurt Kitayama by a single shot despite bogeying the final two holes.

McIlroy picked up shots on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes on his way to a 17-under-par finish at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina to take the tournament by the scruff of the neck and give himself insurance against his late wobble.

The four-time major winner, who sits at the top of the rankings for the ninth time in his career, said: “It means a lot.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

“I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it’s definitely shown over these last 12 months.

“It feels awesome. I’m looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and the next couple of weeks because I think it’s a big achievement. I’m really proud of myself right now and I want to go and enjoy this.”

Asked what in particular he was enjoying about his game, McIlroy added: “Just the journey of trying to get the best out of myself, I think that’s the satisfying thing.

“I never feel like I’ve figured this game out – I don’t think I ever will figure it out – but every day, I wake up trying to get closer.”