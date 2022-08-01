Sporting Life
Tony Finau
Tony Finau: Made it back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic report and leaderboard: Tony Finau eases to victory

By Sporting Life
07:29 · MON August 01, 2022

Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Leaderboard

-26 Tony Finau

-21 Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith

-20 Stephan Jaeger

-19 Taylor Moore

Report

The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.

His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.

Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful couple of weeks it’s been.

“I won the golf tournament last week and for some reason I left – bogeying the 18th hole – I had kind of a sour taste in my mouth.

“I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself there again this week and just prove to myself the type of champion that I am.”

England’s Matt Wallace was the best of the British contingent, finishing equal 10th on 16 under.

