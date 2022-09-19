Ben Coley profiles all 24 players set to take part in the Presidents Cup, where the United States are widely expected to win for the ninth time in succession.

United States Scottie Scheffler Presidents Cup record: Rookie Presidents Cup rookie but it'll be a walk in the park for the world number one, who bossed Jon Rahm in his first ever Ryder Cup singles match to begin his coming-of-age process. That was completed in 2022 as he became a PGA Tour winner, then world number one and major champion and while the pressure of front-running for the FedEx Cup told in the end, it was really just another bad week with the putter that cost him something he probably deserved. That club has been an issue since May and explains why wins have been replaced by near-misses, though the fact he's still threatening tells you all you need to know. Sure to be a key player here and interesting to see who he partners having been wedded to Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits, hence he's yet to play foursomes golf as a professional outside of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Scottie Scheffler with his Green Jacket

Justin Thomas Presidents Cup record: 6-2-2

Fourballs : 4-0-0

: Foursomes: 2-0-2

Singles: 0-2-0

Notable partners: None (Spieth in Ryder Cup) Became a two-time major champion with victory from the clouds at Southern Hills, where he enjoyed his best putting week of the season at precisely the right time. Since played well without threatening at the very highest level, though was part of a thrilling Canadian Open and finished fourth in 54-hole scoring at the TOUR Championship. Approach play way off where he expects it to be since the Scottish Open but some excuses (links golf, then two courses which exaggerated bad shots) and unlikely the funk lasts for long. Top-scored in this in Melbourne with 3.5 points from a possible five, the same tally he'd returned on debut in 2017 (in the very same way), and modest Ryder Cup effort last year unlikely to diminish his status within this team. Won his first major here for good measure. Patrick Cantlay Presidents Cup record: 3-2-0

Fourballs : 0-2-0

: Foursomes: 2-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Notable partners: Schauffele (2-2-0) Rumblings of a LIV move as yet unfounded as he quietly goes about proving himself one of the best PGA Tour players on the planet. Such a description is by design, because he's managed one major top-10 since a distant third in the 2019 US PGA and hasn't looked like he might win one at any stage but for maybe half an hour of the same year's Masters Tournament. It's a poor return but arguably irrelevant here as he reprises partnership with friend Xander Schauffele, the pair having won both foursomes matches at the Ryder Cup having done the very same at the Presidents Cup. Four-balls is a different kettle of fish and they're 0-2 together so far – that record will probably improve here if they get the chance but such is the array of options at their captain's disposal, that's not quite a formality. Xander Schauffele Presidents Cup record: 3-2-0

Fourballs : 0-2-0

: Foursomes: 2-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0

Notable partners: Cantlay (2-2-0) Relished team play on his Ryder Cup debut last year, winning all three matches, before bumping into a determined, emotional, at-his-best version of Rory McIlroy in the singles. Had beaten Adam Scott in the Presidents Cup equivalent and on Australian soil too, while since both these events he's finally won again on the PGA Tour at the Travelers, the first leg of a summer hat-trick of sorts (apparently, pro-ams count now). Back to form with third place at the BMW Championship and drove it superbly when extending a fine run at East Lake in the season-ending TOUR Championship. What you see is what you get and the type of versatile, affable all-rounder who anyone would want to play with.

Xander Schauffele poses with the trophy after winning the Travelers Championship

Tony Finau Presidents Cup record: 0-1-3

Fourballs : 0-1-1

: Foursomes: 0-0-1

Singles: 0-0-1

Notable partners: None One of a small group of US players who emerged from the Paris mauling with distinction, winning his singles against a previously unbeaten Tommy Fleetwood. Failed to build on that at subsequent Presidents Cup but a huge caveat, or set of caveats, should be considered – he played with Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar, and gamely fought back to halve his singles match against Hideki Matsuyama. Second Ryder Cup again saw him paired with one of the weaker players, this time Harris English (won one, lost one; both foursomes) before suffering defeat to Ian Poulter like so many before him. Could again play a hand-holding role after putting improvement helped him end the season as one of the form players on the circuit, along with two outstanding tee-to-green displays to quickly double his PGA Tour tally to four. Collin Morikawa Presidents Cup record: Rookie Winless last season on the PGA Tour, the first time he's gone an entire campaign without a trophy, and that's despite statistically putting better than he did in 2021. Struggles around the green largely to blame but also hit fewer fairways and greens, with his strokes-gained ball-striking down by about 15%. It doesn't sound much but the margins are fine and the result is that not only did he fail to win, but he seldom contended: only at Riviera, when trailing by eight shots with a round to go, did Morikawa finish within sight of the champion. Positive is how he ended the season, with his irons improving, and can call upon excellent Ryder Cup debut. Partnered with DJ there before halving his singles match so is on the lookout for a new foil. Tony Finau, perhaps? Jordan Spieth Presidents Cup record: 8-5-1

Fourballs : 3-2-1

: Foursomes: 5-0-0

Singles: 0-3-0

Notable partners: None (Thomas in Ryder Cup) Returned to US team golf at the Ryder Cup thanks to the fact it was put back a year, by which time he'd returned to elite level. Can't say he's as good as he was given the fact he's a three-time major winner and former world number one but long-game has unquestionably hit the same heights and earned him victory in the RBC Heritage back in April. All this said was disappointing at Whistling Straits, taking 1.5 points from a possible four (anchored by Justin Thomas at times), and for the fourth Ryder Cup running failed to win his singles match – given that he's 0-3 in the Presidents Cup, he'll be looking to make it eighth-time-lucky here. Partnership with Thomas now reads 4-2-0 but they were separated in foursomes last year and makes some sense to trial other options. Unbeaten in five foursomes matches, winning all of them. Sam Burns Presidents Cup record: Rookie Rookie who has four PGA Tour wins to his name, three of them over the past 12 months. Team experience largely comes from amateur days such as in the Junior Ryder Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup, though did partner fellow rookie Billy Horschel in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and it's possible they're paired together at some stage having seemingly enjoyed each other's company. Ball-striking has been off lately and driver in particular is well below his best levels, which is more concerning than the fact his Quail Hollow record reads 55-WD. Qualified comfortably though and in his comfort zone in the southeast, where he can be devastating on bermuda greens.

Sam Burns (left) wins the Valspar Championship

Kevin Kisner Presidents Cup record: 2-0-2

Fourballs : 1-0-0

: Foursomes: 1-0-1

Singles: 0-0-1

Notable partners: None (Thomas in Ryder Cup) Surely fortunate to be here after Will Zalatoris was ruled out. Many have long touted him as a Ryder Cup must despite the fact that so far the US has always had 12 superior golfers, and it's possible to argue they still did here with Aaron Wise having played to a higher standard last season and maybe a couple of others too. That said remains a member of the world's top 30 with stacks of good match play form at his beloved Austin CC, and has form here too with a pair of top-10s including the 2017 PGA Championship. Unbeaten in the same year's Presidents Cup when halving singles match with Anirban Lahiri having forged a good partnership with Phil Mickelson. May well be paired with a big-hitter again but would be interested to see him go out with Justin Thomas. Personally wouldn't select him in foursomes. Billy Horschel Presidents Cup record: Rookie Long-awaited pro team debut comes thanks in part to LIV defectors, but also as fair reward for an excellent 12 months which saw him capture titles in England and the USA. Form at the very highest level still leaves something to be desired, with a best of 21st in the majors this year, but did also capture the 2021 WGC-Match Play Championship and seems the type to revel in this format. Certainly has as an anti-LIV spokesperson but could argue his own game has suffered since flushing his way to the title at Muirfield Village. Possible partners have to include Zurich Classic teammate Sam Burns, even if both are rookies. Cameron Young Presidents Cup record: Rookie Would've expected to pair up with Wake Forest friend Will Zalatoris here but that will have to wait after the latter's injury. Both contended for the PGA Championship in May and like Zalatoris before him, has enjoyed a fine rookie campaign without getting his hands on silverware. During this time we've seen that he's among the very best drivers of a ball in the game but does rely on that club which means any downturn is a problem. We saw that towards the end of the season but this hyper-critical analysis really tells us just how high he's set his own bar thanks to a relentless rise from inconsistent newcomer to world-class talent. Hasn't played Quail Hollow but it'll suit. Max Homa Presidents Cup record: Rookie Popular Californian who completes a journey here, making his professional debut for the USA at the course where he made his PGA Tour breakthrough in winning the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Has added four more titles since then, showing a clear preference for difficult courses, and on the cusp of world-class if he can just improve his performances at the very highest level. Possible to reason that he might lack a little in the way of self-belief when it comes to this kind of company but doubt it nowadays, with his textbook swing, dreamy tempo and impressive strike-rate gaining plenty of admirers. Should settle in just fine having won his prep event back home, somehow.

Max Homa celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wells Fargo Championship

Internationals Adam Scott Presidents Cup record: 16-22-6

Fourballs : 4-9-4

: Foursomes: 7-9-2

Singles: 5-4-0

Notable partners: Matsuyama (1-2-1) Stalwart for the Internationals having been involved in every renewal since his 2003 debut, the only one that ended in something other than defeat, and played 42 of a possible 45 sessions. Singles record is good (5-4-0), defeat to Xander Schauffele in Melbourne his first since 2009, and sure to play a key role for an inexperienced side having been in nice form over the last few months. Search is surely on for a new partner as the only one here he's played with is Hideki Matsuyama, and the Internationals may not be able to afford to split their two Masters champions. That may mean he's paired with the only other Australian, Cam Davis, and success for the underdogs surely requires a big week from their veteran – even if age demands that he misses a session or two. Sungjae Im Presidents Cup record: 3-1-1

Fourballs : 2-0-0

: Foursomes: 0-1-1

Singles: 1-0-0

Notable partners: None Phenomenal talent who underlined just how good he is when taking 3.5 points having been sent out in every session on his debut in this three years ago. Soon went on to win his first PGA Tour title in the 2020 Honda Classic and added another late last year, but not done improving yet and PGA Tour form figures read 2-2-12-15-2 to end the season, almost stealing the FedEx Cup from under the noses of Scottie Scheffler and eventual winner Rory McIlroy. One of the best drivers around, capable of the highest calibre of approach play and putting appears fixed, all of which marks him down as arguably the standout player at Trevor Immelman's disposal. Everyone wants to see him paired together with Tom Kim, don't they? Tom Kim Presidents Cup record: Rookie Defied an opening quadruple-bogey to somehow make his PGA Tour breakthrough at the Wyndham Championship, where he got the better of likely partner Sungjae Im with a display of rare Sunday poise for one who only turned 20 this summer. Putted the lights out there but real promise comes from the fact its his approach play which has operated at a consistently high-class level of late and future appears incredibly bright. Says much about this side that he looks an important player on debut and will hope to match Im's exploits of three years ago, with Rickie Fowler's former caddie Joe Skovron on the bag.

Tom Kim after winning the Wyndham Championship

Cam Davis Presidents Cup record: Rookie Winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year, adding to previous titles back home and on the Korn Ferry Tour, but has taken his form to greater heights in defeat since then. Four top-10 finishes since the Masters and five this year come courtesy of a strong all-round game, consistency across the bag the only thing that's missing now he's started to tick over nicely with his irons. Reckons he'll thrive under match play environment and certainly has an assuredness about him to go with a gorgeous swing, which will make any partnership with Adam Scott one for the purist. Christiaan Bezuidenhout Presidents Cup record: Rookie Two years without a win but has been operating on the PGA Tour where he tends to make a lot of cuts and should at some stage pick up a low-grade title. Might have happened in the John Deere Classic had JT Poston not been so good that week and has played fine since, signing off the campaign with 12th place in the BMW Championship. Putter powered that display and is probably the best in the event in that department, but Quail Hollow is a long course he might struggle with off the tee. KH Lee Presidents Cup record: Rookie Winner of both the last two editions of the Byron Nelson Championship but this time has pressed on a little better, getting all the way to the TOUR Championship thanks to a flying finish a week earlier. Does everything well but nothing spectacularly and can be difficult to pin down, but does have a 66 to his name at Quail Hollow and might just surprise a few, having held off members of this US team for those two titles.

K.H. Lee of South Korea poses with the Byron Nelson trophy

Si Woo Kim Presidents Cup record: 1-2-0

Fourballs : 1-0-0

: Foursomes: 0-1-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Notable partners: None Former PLAYERS Championship winner who returns to the side for a second time having fought hard for a point in 2017. Hardly arrives at the top of his game given his last top 10 was a year ago but form such as 15th in the Open and 13th at the Memorial Tournament is of a high class, and it was good to see a little more as he finished fifth in the Shinhan Donghae Open to stay sharp. Putter has been really poor of late but the kind of player for whom stats don't really matter and is certainly capable of flushing his way round Quail Hollow, even if his scores here read 71, 77 and 79 followed by one of those famous Kim withdrawals. Enigmatic but sure of himself and rightly so. Hideki Matsuyama Presidents Cup record: 6-7-4

Fourballs : 3-2-2

: Foursomes: 1-4-1

Singles: 2-1-1

Notable partners: Scott (1-3-1) Masters win ended a wait of almost three years without any kind of silverware, and a considerably longer one for a Japanese men's major champion. Looked a different beast since, winning two more titles when well-fancied, and fourth place in the US Open following a final-round 65 saw him at his ball-striking best. Neck injury has been a problem though and explains subsequent form figures of MC-68-WD-35, but looked better at the TOUR Championship where he shot four good rounds before a decent prep at the Fortinet. If his body can handle it looks a prime candidate to play five sessions at the course where he so nearly won the US PGA in 2017.

Matsuyama with his Zozo Championship trophy