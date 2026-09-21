Presidents Cup player profiles and key stats including individual records and likely partners

Ben Coley profiles the two Presidents Cup sides ahead of the latest match, which begins at Medinah on Thursday.

United States Scottie Scheffler Presidents Cup record: 3-5-1

Foursomes: 1-3-0

Fourballs: 2-0-1

Singles: 0-2-0 The world number one ended another excellent season with victories at Southwind and East Lake to capture the FedExCup but it was a frustrating one in the majors and he arrives here having yet to fire for the USA. Fared better in Canada when pairing up with Russell Henley after disastrous partnership with close friend Sam Burns on debut saw Scheffler rank T11 of 12 with just half a point. An overall losing record which includes two singles defeats, one of them to Sebastian Munoz (the other to Hideki Matsuyama) needs to change at some point and he might feel some pressure here having managed just one point from five matches at the Ryder Cup. Xander Schauffele Presidents Cup record: 10-4-0

Foursomes: 4-1-0

Fourballs: 3-3-0

Singles: 3-0-0 Schauffele was a step below his best for much of 2026 but, typical of the player, still registered his customary suite of major top-20s. Come the end of the season his long-game was really firing again and that was also the case when he played at Medinah in 2019, so we know what to expect. Perhaps that killer touch with the putter has been lost but come the singles he'll be defending a perfect record and would likely start favourite regardless of his opponent. Before then, surely a reprisal of his partnership with Patrick Cantlay is on the cards but whether that's in fourballs on Thursday remains to be seen. Collin Morikawa Presidents Cup record: 6-2-0

Foursomes: 2-2-0

Fourballs: 2-0-0

Singles: 2-0-0 Another US player defending a flawless singles record and another looking to bounce back from a miserable Ryder Cup which saw him register just half a point, Morikawa at least returns fit and firing with seven top-10s dating back to his February Pebble Beach win. Most pleasing bar his recovery from a spring back complaint has been by far his best putting figures since turning professional in 2019 and should he hole more than his share then watch out. A big golf course might not be ideal on paper but don't judge him too harshly on 48th here so early in his career. Both the course, his form and his record suggest fourballs is where he'll be most menacing and I'd be picking him on Thursday without question. Russell Henley Presidents Cup record: 3-1-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Fourballs: 1-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0 Enjoyed a fine debut having been granted the supposed golden ticket of a partnership with Scheffler (notwithstanding his team golf issues) and the pair won their opening match, before going 1-1-0 through a couple of tight foursomes before Henley picked up a singles point. Tactical mistakes and a generally meek effort saw them lose both foursomes in New York which raises the question as to whether this remains the perceived best option for Scheffler. This is another big golf course which might not suit Henley, whose irons haven't exactly been firing in the way they can despite a solid book of form since he won in May. Cameron Young Presidents Cup record: 1-2-1

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Fourballs: 0-0-1

Singles: 0-1-0 The star of the Ryder Cup in his home state of New York, Young has since gone up another level and so nearly won the Open having also hit the front on Sunday at the Masters. It's true that he's been underwhelming since that harsh blow at Birkdale but that's in keeping with the profile of a player whose iron play and putting can go walkabouts, but at times this year have been major parts of his weaponry. Paired with Justin Thomas at the Ryder Cup and they won their first fourballs match 6&5 before losing the second narrowly, so that must be a consideration for Snedeker at a course where Thomas has won and one Young is so clearly suited to. Of the pair though it's Young who is a certain starter and they weren't together on Monday.

Cameron Young

Wyndham Clark Presidents Cup record: 1-2-1

Foursomes: 0-1-0

Fourballs: 1-1-0

Singles: 0-0-1 Two-time major champion who missed last year's Ryder Cup having gone 1-1-1 on debut and 1-2-1 in Canada, meaning he has an overall losing record so far in USA colours. Notably, he only played fourballs in Rome and his sole foursomes match in this so far ended in a thumping 7&6 defeat, so would look an obvious candidate to take a break on Friday. As for Thursday, perhaps unlikely to get another go with Cantlay (Clark was the other player when Cantlay produced that hatless Saturday finish in Rome) but having ended a three-win season in excellent form there must be a good chance he's able to produce a winning contribution. Sam Burns Presidents Cup record: 3-3-3

Foursomes: 1-2-0

Fourballs: 2-1-1

Singles: 0-0-2 One of the hardest players to weigh up having produced contrasting performances in two appearances to date, first winning just one point from five matches on debut then going unbeaten in Canada last time. Hasn't impressed yet in the Ryder Cup and hasn't won a golf tournament for a long time, but then on the other hand improvements to his iron play led to a string of high-class performances including in three majors this year. Also hard to know for sure who he'll partner with but did go 2-0-0 alongside Cantlay in fourballs two years ago and while they were 0-1-1 in the same format in the Ryder Cup, both matches were close. Justin Thomas Presidents Cup record: 10-3-2

Foursomes: 4-0-2

Fourballs: 6-0-0

Singles: 0-3-0 Along with Cantlay one of those who has stood tall as teammates have faltered at times and his pairs record in the Presidents Cup is phenomenal: zero defeats from 12, a flawless six-from-six in fourballs, and just a couple of tied matches when paired with Rickie Fowler early on in his career. Doesn't have Jordan Spieth alongside him this time (they went 4-0-0 in the last home Presidents Cup) but has paired with Cantlay and Young before and would look a nice fit alongside a couple of the rookies too, particularly Jackson Koivun. Course winner but some concern over form as he's without a top-10 finish since the PGA Championship in May. Still, surely plays fourballs. Patrick Cantlay Presidents Cup record: 10-4-0

Foursomes: 4-1-0

Fourballs: 3-3-0

Singles: 3-0-0 Considered the controversial choice by some but has gone 5-1-0 in singles across this and the Ryder Cup and while his profile took a hit at Bethpage with just 1.5 points from five, only four teammates outscored him in the end. Pairs nicely with Schauffele, Burns or Thomas, looks good on paper (high floor; seldom plays badly) and was one of the top iron players in the world in August. Don't be surprised if the putts start dropping again now that he's playing team golf.

Patrick Cantlay

Chris Gotterup Presidents Cup record: Rookie Five-time PGA Tour winner thanks to a hat-trick this year, always looking good under the gun and on a couple of occasions seeing off world-class opponents. That offers promise when it comes to how he takes to team golf and he could hardly have asked for a better course than this one, bar perhaps Bethpage for which he might've been a good option last year. Ended the season with a brace of top-fives and among the rookies would appear most suited to fourballs, perhaps even alongside the world number one. Tricky for Snedeker to decide which of them to blood in foursomes, though, with at least one surely having to wait until Friday for a go. Jacob Bridgeman Presidents Cup record: Rookie Another of those who was considered perhaps a fortunate wild card despite winning a Signature Event in February and ending the season with successive top-10 finishes to edge back up the pecking order. To his immense credit, went a long way to assuaging those doubts when winning his second title last week and this deadly putter could be a handy asset. It's just such a strong team that you have to imagine his role will be to play two or three matches this time. Jackson Koivun Presidents Cup record: Rookie No doubt the real wild card here having followed a record-breaking amateur career with a first professional win at the 3M Open, but not necessarily done as much after that as might've been expected. Has still been solid and it's a sign of how high those expectations are that he's been a tad underwhelming, but Snedeker seems to have made his mind up quickly and US fans seem united in their support of blooding a potential superstar ahead of the Ryder Cup in Ireland. As with Bridgeman, you'd think he'll play a smaller role but warmed up nicely and could further underline his top-class potential here.

Internationals Si Woo Kim Presidents Cup record: 6-5-0

Foursomes: 2-3-0

Fourballs: 3-0-0

Singles: 1-2-0 The leading Internationals player on 2026 form, Kim has taken his game to new heights this year without the rewards of a trophy to show for it. Accurate off the tee, a supreme iron player and sharp around the greens, only a lack of power and some longstanding putting issues have prevented him from being a consistent member of the elite, but you could argue that's what he's been over the past 18 months. Given that he also boasts a winning record, sure to play an integral part here, likely alongside Tom Kim on day one. Yet to lose a fourballs match. Ryan Fox Presidents Cup record: Rookie A little unfortunate to have not made the side in 2022 but made sure of his place on this one with a brilliant Open win this summer. Life has changed since but he showed he's ready to produce again when contending at Wentworth last week and is the sort of player who might just thrive in this environment. Will be a fine addition to the team room too and his off-the-tee waywardness might not be too much of an issue, certainly in fourballs where he'll likely make a lot of birdies. Key player for the underdogs and let's hope the putter stays hot from last week. Hideki Matsuyama Presidents Cup record: 9-13-5

Foursomes: 3-6-1

Fourballs: 3-6-2

Singles: 3-1-2 Ever-present since his 2013 debut and in wider context of perpetual defeat, a record of 13 defeats from 27 matches is not bad at all. No surprise that he's been hard to beat in singles – nobody has done it since that debut appearance – but pairs record is troubling and while his fourballs returns were good, he's lost four in a row over the last two editions. Three of those partners (Tom Kim, Conners, Im) are in this side but I'd like to see him out with Scott in that format. Can Ogilvy afford to pair up two of his three major champions, though? We'll see, and certainly you'd expect Hisatsune to be given a go alongside his him. It's the first time Matsuyama has had a compatriot on the team with him.

Hideki Matsuyama

Min Woo Lee Presidents Cup record: 0-1-1

Foursomes: 0-0-0

Fourballs: 0-1-0

Singles: 0-0-1 Perhaps the X-factor player for the Internationals given his power and occasional ability to dazzle not just around the greens (few are better in that regard) but with the putter too. Indeed improvements to his approach play have him looking closer to the full package now and while we have been waiting a while, fourth place to end the PGA Tour season bodes well for his second crack at this, this time at a suitable course. First was difficult as he was undoubtedly nervous on day one but only lost narrowly yet wasn't asked to play again until halving his singles match. More prominent role guaranteed, whether alongside his fellow Aussie again or not. Tom Kim Presidents Cup record: 3-5-1

Fourballs : 2-2-0

: Foursomes: 1-2-0

Singles: 0-1-1 Back to form this season, winning the Scottish Open in deeply impressive fashion and backing it up with six more good performances from seven to end the campaign. Iron play has been the key driver and there's scope for more from his short-game, so loads to be positive about and a big boost for Ogilvy that he's in the shape required to reprise his partnership with namesake Si Woo (2-1-0 together). Their sole defeat came versus a very strong US pairing who they'd beaten previously and they could feasibly play four matches together, unless it's determined that a lack of power would be a problem. Adam Scott Presidents Cup record: 20-28-6

Fourballs : 5-12-4

: Foursomes: 10-10-2

Singles: 5-6-0 Made his debut in 2003 and has missed just one session since then, playing in 54 of 55. Based on that and the fact that the captain is Ogilvy you'd perhaps think another five-session run is guaranteed, but at 46 and having flown in from London I wonder if that's wise – maybe it's time to show a little faith in others to afford him a break. Fourballs record is strangely poor but there's more to their shared nationality that makes a second crack at his partnership with Min Woo worthwhile. In fact I think it'd be madness not to try it again, starting on Thursday. Corey Conners Presidents Cup record: 2-7-0

Fourballs : 0-3-0

: Foursomes: 1-3-0

Singles: 1-1-0 Joint top-scored for the Internationals in Canada two years ago, where he earned a singles point having lost only narrowly on debut two years earlier (0-4-0), but returns this time having required selection after a modest season on the whole. Has at least started to hit the ball better, as we'd expect, and was seventh at Medinah in 2019, so some positives ahead of a likely partnership with Nick Taylor. Mixed fortunes alongside Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes so far but partnership with Im didn't really work either, and Taylor putting for him in foursomes could be the best fit yet. Will be selected for fourballs despite 0-3-0 record and rightly so in fairness.

Corey Conners