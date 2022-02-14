Scheffler made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his back nine but missed an opportunity on his final hole to win the title in regulation at TPC Scottsdale, with a four-under 67 seeing him finish on 16 under alongside FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay.

The pair both made two-putt pars on the first extra hole and scrambled to exchange pars on the next, before Scheffler drained a 25-foot birdie on the third play-off hole to secure a long-awaited victory, landing a 30/1 success for Ben Coley.

"Patrick [Cantlay] is obviously a phenomenal player, and I knew one of us was going to have to make a birdie," Scheffler said. "Par wasn't going to do it. This is a really hard tee ball for me. It's hard for me to get it in play, so I knew if I had an opportunity I really had to take advantage of it."

Overnight leader Sahith Theegala had held off the chasing pack until an unfortunate break off the 71st tee saw his ball finish in the water and lead to a bogey, leaving him to end the week tied-third alongside Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Theegala's overnight advantage quickly disappeared when Scheffler followed a 20-foot birdie at the second by taking advantage of the par-five next, only for the young American to reclaim the solo lead with a birdie at the par-three fourth.

A two-shot swing at the fifth saw Theegala register a second successive birdie and Scheffler drop a shot, briefly extending the advantage to three, before Cantlay - playing in the group ahead - reduced the deficit when he picked up a shot at the sixth to move to 14 under.

Theegala bogeyed the seventh and lost his outright advantage when Cantlay made a tap-in birdie at the ninth, with the world No 318 then responding to his failure to get up and down from the greenside bunker at the 11th by holing a 20-foot birdie at the next to reclaim a share of the lead.