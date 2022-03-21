All former champions are exempt for life but Mickelson, winner in 2004, 2006 and 2010, told Augusta National officials that he will not take part, according to reports from golf journalist Kyle Porter and Golf Digest.

On Monday, Mickelson's name was removed from the entry list and moved into a category of qualifiers who are not going to take part, alongside the likes of Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

Mickelson has not competed since the Saudi International in February, after which emerged comments relating to the Greg Norman-led LIV Golf Invitational Series, funded by the House of Saud.

Mickelson had been coveted by the operation having been a feature in the Saudi International, where he's a former champion, provoking a backlash among fans and some corners of the media.

Speaking to golf journalist Alan Shipnuck last year, Mickelson said: "They’re scary m***********s to get involved with. We know they killed (Jamal) Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Shortly after, Mickelson released a statement confirming he would take time away from the game to 'work on being the man I want to be.'

He is now set to miss the Masters for the first time since failing to qualify in 1994. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods' appearance remains in doubt as he continues his recovery following a vehicle accident more than a year ago.