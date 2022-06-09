“Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations. The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations.”

“This also applies to all tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour: the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

“In accordance with the PGA Tour’s Tournament Regulations, the players competing this week without releases are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup,” the statement from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan read.

But 30 minutes after play got under way, the PGA Tour sent a memo to all members informing them that the players competing at Centurion were being suspended.

As LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watched on, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Scott Vincent teed off on the opening hole in the first 25 million (USD) Invitational Series event at Centurion Club.

The most lucrative golf tournament in history got under way on Thursday, following a trumpet fanfare and with fighter planes circling overhead.

It is a tournament which has thrown the world of men’s professional golf into turmoil, with Johnson resigning from the PGA Tour to take part and Mickelson committing at the last minute for a fee reported to be 200 million (USD).

All 48 players in the field teed off at the same time in a “shotgun start”, the 16 groups of three spread around the course in Hertfordshire.

LIV Golf swiftly hit back with a statement which read: “Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members.

“It’s troubling that the Tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

“This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood had already resigned from the Tour.

They will be removed from the FedEx Cup points list following the end of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday and, crucially, will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a non-member via sponsor’s exemptions.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan added.

“But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

Addressing the question of whether the 17 suspended players would be able to return to the PGA Tour in the future, Monahan added: “Trust that we’re prepared to deal with those questions and we’ll approach them in the same (way) we have this entire process: by being transparent and respecting the PGA TOUR regulations that you helped establish.

“I am certain our fans and partners – who are surely tired of all this talk of money, money and more money – will continue to be entertained and compelled by the world-class competition you display each and every week, where there are true consequences for every shot you take and your rightful place in history whenever you reach that elusive winner’s circle.

“This week, the RBC Canadian Open is a shining example of what you have created with the PGA TOUR: a star-studded field, a committed sponsor, sold-out hospitality offerings, record crowds and a global broadcast distribution.

“These elements are part of the TOUR’s DNA, built by the likes of Jack (Nicklaus) and Arnie (Palmer), furthered by Tiger (Woods) and countless others – whose legacies are inextricably linked, with each other and with the PGA TOUR. This collective legacy can’t be bought or sold.”

Norman pledged last month he would “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned and the whole saga has long-since looked destined to end in a legal battle.

“We are going to back up the players, we are going to be there for them, for whatever that is,” Norman said. “We’re ready to go. We don’t want to go, but we’re ready to go.”

Who is playing?

Phil Mickelson joined a 48-man field that also includes two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and former European Ryder Cup stars such as Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer.

Former major winner Louis Oosthuizen is also involved as well as former British Masters champion Richard Bland and PGA Tour veteran Kevin Na, who resigned from that circuit last week.

What is the format?

Individual and team events will run alongside each other across three rounds of golf.

The individual event, which has no cut, will see all 48 players competing in a traditional stroke play format, with the lowest 54-hole total being declared the winner.

Groups will tee off simultaneously on different holes in a 'shotgun' start.

In the four-man team event there will be an LIV appointed team captain who will select three players to join them via a snake draft format.

For the first two rounds, the best two stroke play scores will count for each team. For the third and final round, the best three scores will count, with the lowest overall team score after 54 holes being named the team winner.

How much prize money is up for grabs?

The Centurion tournament boasts a total prize fund of $25 million, with the winner receiving $4m (£3.2m) - considerably more than the $2.7m awarded to Scottie Scheffler for his victory at The Masters, while every player is guaranteed at least $120,000 just for completing 54 holes.

This is the first of eight LIV Golf events scheduled for this year with plans to expand to 14 in the coming years. An Individual Champion will be crowned at the end of those events, with a $30m fund distributed for the top three players of the season, providing they have played in a minimum of four tournaments.

The prize purse doubles for the season finale in Miami and sees $50m allocated between each of the 12 four-man teams. Each player receives a 25 per cent cut of team earnings, with $16m awarded to the winning team and $1million for the team finishing 12th.