PGA Championship: Valhalla Golf Club course guide

Here, the PA news agency provides a guide to the course in Louisville, Kentucky, where Rory McIlroy won the last of his four majors in 2014.

1st (The Post), 484 yards, par four

Lengthened by around 40 yards since 2014, this dogleg left presents a stiff challenge both off the tee and into the green, which is guarded by intimidating bunkers to front-left or back-right pin positions.

2nd (Winning Colors), 500 yards, par four

A more gentle dogleg left than the opening hole, but Floyd’s Fork – which meanders through the front nine – runs down the left side of the fairway and the green, which is also protected by three bunkers.

3rd (Honest Abe), 208 yards, par three

Floyd’s Fork sweeps around to the right of the green and awaits any shot which is mishit or misjudges the wind and catches the slope to push the ball into the hazard. The hole is named after Kentucky’s only president, Abraham Lincoln.

4th (Mine that Bird), 372 yards, par four

A short par four which some of the longer hitters may be able to reach, while those opting to lay back will need to find an accurate approach to a green which has significant contours.

5th (The Sun Shines Bright), 463 yards, par four

The only hole on the course without a single tree, the fifth is a dogleg right with a fairway surrounded by bunkers and more at the green, which also features a run-off area to the left.

6th (Long Shot), 495 yards, par four

One of the most difficult holes on the course challenges players to get as close to Floyd’s Fork as they dare off the tee, before turning 90 degrees right and hitting a lengthy approach to a green guarded on the left by a large, deep bunker.

7th (Genuine Risk), 597 yards, par five

A risk-reward hole which features a split fairway. Going left shortens the hole by more than 50 yards, but the landing area is just 26 yards wide and surrounded by bluegrass rough and water, and also leaves an approach shot over more water.

8th (Float Like a Butterfly), 190 yards, par three

The shortest par three on the course, but one with a challenging green which is protected at the front by a deep bunker and more sand to the left.

9th (Twin Spires), 415 yards, par four

The tee shot must avoid the three fairway bunkers on the right and two more to the left, before an uphill approach to a relatively narrow green guarded by a bunker on the right which runs the length of the putting surface.