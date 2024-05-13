PGA Championship talking points: Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the year’s second major championship.

Can Scottie Scheffler maintain form?

Scheffler has been almost unstoppable in 2024, winning four times in his last five starts and finishing second in the other.

That run includes claiming a second Masters title and becoming the first player to successfully defend the Players Championship.

Only the recent birth of his first child looks to have the potential to derail Scheffler’s season, with the world number one skipping the Wells Fargo Championship ahead of the US PGA.

Will LIV players justify invites?

A total of 16 players from the Saudi-funded breakaway will be competing in Louisville.

While several qualified through previous major championship victories, the likes of Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann and David Puig all received invites.

Gooch has been particularly vocal on the subject of LIV players not having a pathway into majors so it will be interesting to see if he can post a first top-10 finish at the 12th attempt.