PGA Championship round two tips: Three-ball bets for the US PGA at Aronimink

The star of the show on day one of the PGA Championship was the golf course. Talk of Aronimink being vulnerable to the modern game, made louder by overnight rain, proved utterly unfounded as players scrapped for every opportunity, a far cry from when last the best men's golfers came here for a pillow fight at the BMW Championship.

In the end, two-over was a slightly better than average score and anyone breaking par could say they had a good day. That included two of my pre-tournament selections, Joaquin Niemann and Brooks Koepka, though no doubt both were frustrated about the way their competitive scores were compiled. Koepka in particular was terrible on the greens, fully seven worse than one of the leaders who outscored him only by two.

Perhaps he'll find the key in time to contend for a title he won in 2018, 2019 and 2023 but it was another frustrating start to a major for these pages, with Patrick Cantlay also hitting the ball supremely well without reward. Among the early starters, Koepka comfortably led the field in strokes-gained ball-striking, Niemann ranked fifth, and Cantlay ranked eighth.

Then a bigger problem emerged in the evening. Scottie Scheffler putted beautifully as he picked about the golf course to join the leaders and he's 7/4 to defend his title and move on to five majors, all won within his last 18 starts. Were he to do so, Scheffler would likely head to Shinnecock for the US Open as about a 7/2 chance to complete the career grand slam and join McIlroy in the history books.

Scheffler looks like being incredibly hard to beat and those hoping this doesn't turn into a procession may be left hoping Friday's wind arrives early and departs late. More likely, based on the latest weather forecast, is that it is broadly similar all day long, but in that scenario you wonder just how firm and challenging this course might be by the time the likes of Koepka and Niemann return for their second rounds. And how far behind Scheffler they might then be.

With more bookmakers pricing up the full slate of three-balls on Wednesday, after Thursday's preview had been published, and doing so again for round two, there's scope to roll up some of those that look more like two-balls.

Among the best early options, RUSSELL HENLEY and MATTI SCHMID are preferred.

Henley putted horrendously on Thursday but that club has been largely reliable this year and anything around average for round two should be enough to beat JT Poston and Ben Kern.

Henley is 60 places ahead of Poston in the DataGolf rankings and 5/6 to outscore him over 18 holes looks excellent value after a shot separated them, in Poston's favour, yesterday. That was all down to a host of short missed putts late in Henley's round and he can put that right.

Schmid is up against Austin Smotherman and Timothy Wiseman. He beat them by three and five strokes respectively in the first round and what's notable is that Smotherman relied on his putter.

Among the touring pros in this field his short-game is among the very worst so that's no good thing to continue, and as Aronimink firms up there's only going to be more pressure on getting up and down.

That almost put me onto Andrew Putnam as well but Matt Wallace is a player I don't want to take on, so we'll move to the evening where TAYLOR PENDRITH rates the best bet.

He's against William Mouw, who has withdrawn pre-tournament a couple of times lately and hit the ball like someone still short of his best. Chris Gabriele, who putted well but shot 77, isn't expected to be a factor.

There are some other viable options at shorter odds including Ryan Fox and Si Woo Kim, but these three stand out as a nice 9/2 treble.

I'd like to take on Aldrich Potgieter, the player who was seven better than Koepka with the putter. He'll be exposed around here I think, his chipping some of the worst in the field, and is the type you'd love to be able to lay at extremely short odds to make the cut. Potgieter has boundless potential but remains very rough around the edges and it wouldn't surprise me whatsoever were he to shoot a big number.

But his playing partners don't inspire confidence, David Puig the right favourite but similarly raw and Denny McCarthy neither hitting it well enough to be recommended, nor of a profile you'd want to take on. He can hole everything and very much did on Thursday. All three ultimately have something to prove, even the one who shared the lead early on.