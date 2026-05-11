PGA Championship round one tips: Three-ball bets and first-round leader picks for the US PGA at Aronimink

With all five pre-tournament selections out early on day one of the PGA Championship, I must admit that adding to the significance of the first few hours isn't something I am in a hurry to do, but there are a few good reasons to double down in the first-round leader market.

Firstly, Rory McIlroy still appeared in some discomfort during Tuesday's practice round as he nurses a blister, to the extent that he cut it short after just a few holes. Secondly, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young are both out late. Thirdly, and relatedly, while there's little in the forecast, early starters should be welcomed by a receptive, gentle version of Aronimink, and I suspect they will have an edge.

Jhonattan Vegas led from a late tee-time last year but Quail Hollow familiarity will have helped and prior to that, three elite golfers took turns to lead from a morning slot: McIlroy, BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, and Xander Schauffele.

DeChambeau rates the bet to do it again as the more I've heard, from the likes of McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and several reporters, the more encouraged I am that his skill set will work very well here. Perhaps his short-game will be exposed over four days, perhaps his approach play won't quite be good enough from some uneven lies, but I'm optimistic about his prospects and he can get off to another flier.

The two-time US Open champion has three first-round leads in majors and while his recent form in this market comes from the far less competitive LIV Golf tour, six leads in his last 19 starts worldwide remains impressive. Having finished with a wet sail in Virginia last week, he might be the one to put up the early 63 we could well need at a course where 62 may not be out of the question.

Had McIlroy been fully fit I'd have been chancing him but instead, it's LUDVIG ABERG who gets the vote.

One of the hottest players in the world, several of the others who meet that description are out late so it's Aberg who can make a run at the lead having held it in the RBC Heritage recently. Second after 18 holes in the Arnold Palmer too and having stormed clear with a brilliant second round at Sawgrass, he can put behind him a slow start to the Masters last month.

Aberg has threatened the lead three times in what's still a majors career in its infancy and with conditions to suit, he and DeChambeau can feed off each other from the same three-ball although the third member of it, Rickie Fowler, can't be discounted. He's been flashing lots of low rounds this year and looks like a very good golfer again, one who has stacks of early form in major championships.

David Puig and Aldrich Potgieter are two powerhouses playing together from the first group out on the 10th tee and these explosive young talents could make an impression at bigger prices, but Puig didn't sound thrilled with his game when speaking on Monday while Potgieter's short-game may well cost him a shot or two even over just 18 holes.

Perhaps in-form Nicolai Hojgaard can go again after a near-miss last week and he has placed in this market in two majors already, while Gary Woodland has four top-10s from his last five opening rounds. This is the profile I'm ultimately keen on but for all its inherent volatility, so often the early pace-setter is genuinely world-class.