Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
golf icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Jake Knapp
Jake Knapp

PGA Championship: Round one three-balls preview and best bets

By Ben Coley
11:26 · WED May 15, 2024

Two power hitters can take care of business in their respective three-balls on day one of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

Golf betting tips: PGA Championship round one

2pts Byeong Hun An and Jake Knapp to win their three-balls at 3/1 (bet365, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Thursday's forecast for Louisville is excellent but that's no guarantee the first round of the PGA Championship will finish on time.

A massive field including several who will struggle to break 80, a big golf course with long walks between tees, a driveable par-four and a driveable par-three all add up to slow play and first-round leader punters may have to sleep on it.

That market usually interests me but I can see no hint of a bias and no shortage of candidates. Corey Conners and Keegan Bradley would be on the shortlist but I'm content to sit it out.

An to beat Cole and Bjork (1310 BST)

BYEONG HUN AN arrives at the PGA Championship in peak form and should be too good for two shorter hitters on Thursday.

An putted the lights out at Quail Hollow to make it back-to-back top-five finishes, while he was 16th at the Masters last month, underlining why he’s one of the very best maidens on the PGA Tour.

No wonder he’s priced as a viable winner of this, especially given comparisons to Muirfield Village where he came so very close when losing a play-off once. Long off the tee, the former amateur star and BMW PGA champion is the complete package when he’s putting well.

Both opponents concede a big distance gap off the tee. Eric Cole could overcome it as his best and his own near-miss came at another Jack Nicklaus-designed course, but he’s out of sorts and finished last of 68 players at Quail Hollow, 35 shots behind the winner, 27 behind An.

Alex Bjork meanwhile is one of the very shortest drivers in the field. As expected, he’s been exposed out on the PGA Tour following an excellent 2023 in Europe, and the only real worry is that he does have the potential to hole everything he looks at.

Around here, however, I doubt even that would add up to a competitive score as he’ll be scrambling for par far too often. An should win if he keeps out of bother.

http://m.skybet.com/go/event/31584791?aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_GOLF_GOLFTIPS

Knapp to beat Dufner and Molinari (1835 BST)

There are plenty of three-balls involving PGA club professionals which I’d usually seek to target, but many of them feature two more established players who I find hard to split, such as Grayson Murray and Lucas Herbert for instance, or Ryan Fox and Matt Wallace.

Of those, Alex Smalley would get the vote over Ben Kohles in their group, while Erik van Rooyen should land the money at odds-on, but these three-balls aren’t universally priced up and it makes sense to look elsewhere for now.

The angle for me is to side with power imbalances where possible and there are few more stark examples than this one, where JAKE KNAPP can take care of two former major champions.

Jason Dufner has barely played in 2024 and shot 76-75 in Puerto Rico when last teeing it up on his own, before a wide missed cut in the pairs event in New Orleans. He’s a past winner who shouldn’t be around for the weekend.

Francesco Molinari played well on his first start of the year but has done nothing since, missing six cuts and finishing 54th and 73rd on his other appearances. He’s not always been far away from making weekends but this course ought to expose him.

Knapp, a winner in Mexico who almost doubled up in the Byron Nelson, could be a live outsider. He was poor last week but still drove the ball superbly and that club alone should make all the difference.

Posted at 0735 BST on 15/05/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo