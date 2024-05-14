PGA Championship: Round one three-balls preview and best bets

Thursday's forecast for Louisville is excellent but that's no guarantee the first round of the PGA Championship will finish on time.

A massive field including several who will struggle to break 80, a big golf course with long walks between tees, a driveable par-four and a driveable par-three all add up to slow play and first-round leader punters may have to sleep on it.

That market usually interests me but I can see no hint of a bias and no shortage of candidates. Corey Conners and Keegan Bradley would be on the shortlist but I'm content to sit it out.

An to beat Cole and Bjork (1310 BST)

BYEONG HUN AN arrives at the PGA Championship in peak form and should be too good for two shorter hitters on Thursday.

An putted the lights out at Quail Hollow to make it back-to-back top-five finishes, while he was 16th at the Masters last month, underlining why he’s one of the very best maidens on the PGA Tour.

No wonder he’s priced as a viable winner of this, especially given comparisons to Muirfield Village where he came so very close when losing a play-off once. Long off the tee, the former amateur star and BMW PGA champion is the complete package when he’s putting well.

Both opponents concede a big distance gap off the tee. Eric Cole could overcome it as his best and his own near-miss came at another Jack Nicklaus-designed course, but he’s out of sorts and finished last of 68 players at Quail Hollow, 35 shots behind the winner, 27 behind An.

Alex Bjork meanwhile is one of the very shortest drivers in the field. As expected, he’s been exposed out on the PGA Tour following an excellent 2023 in Europe, and the only real worry is that he does have the potential to hole everything he looks at.

Around here, however, I doubt even that would add up to a competitive score as he’ll be scrambling for par far too often. An should win if he keeps out of bother.