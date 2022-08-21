That meant the two remained tied when Cantlay's drive off the 17th tee received a fortunate bounce back into the fairway, after which he got up and down from 64 yards for a vital birdie of his own.

Cantlay hung tough throughout a difficult final round in Delaware as outsider Scott Stallings threatened to cause an upset, only to watch birdie chances slide by at the final four holes.

As Stallings signed for a 13-under par total up ahead, Cantlay stood on the final tee needing par to win and this time was out of luck as his three-wood found a fairway bunker.

But the American, who won a play-off for this title last year, was able to find the green with his second and avoid extra holes this time, victory meaning he'll head to East Lake next week in second place in the FedEx Cup.

For Stallings, the frustration at having come up short in his bid for a first title in eight years will be somewhat subdued by the fact he reaches the season-ending TOUR Championship for the very first time in his career having leapt up the standings.

Out in front is Scottie Scheffler, who burst into life after a slow start and got within a shot of the lead before a bogey at the last saw him settle for third place alongside Xander Schauffele.