After five successive pars Migliozzi’s round ignited with the first of nine birdies in 13 holes but he saved the best until last – one of the toughest finishing holes in golf – with an astounding faded approach from 192 yards.

The 25-year-old began the day five shots off the lead but a course record-equalling 62 at Le Golf National saw him edge past Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard for a third DP World Tour win and his first in three years.

His ball cleared the lake guarding the front of the green by only 15 feet but then tracked towards the hole and almost went in before finishing six feet past the pin.

The form Migliozzi was in the day’s first birdie at the 72nd hole was virtually a formality and took him to 16 under, one ahead of Hojgaard who still had three to play.

However, the Dane – who had seen a six-shot second-round lead reduced to just one heading into Sunday – was struggling for birdies having had only two after his eagle at the third.

His birdie attempt at the 17th never threatened the hole and having seen his approach roll off the back of the green at the last he could only chip down to seven feet to finish one shot back.

“An explosion of feeling. It has been an incredible day,” said Migliozzi, who had made the cut 13 shots adrift of the lead until a 66 on Saturday catapulted him into contention.

“I love to battle on the golf course and today I received something back. It was a beautiful day of golf.”

South African George Coetzee and Belgian Thomas Pieters’ hopes of snatching the title both ended at the 14th as trips to the water – twice in Coetzee’s case – resulted in a triple-bogey seven and double-bogey six respectively and the pair finished in a tie for third with Frenchman Paul Barjon on 11 under.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson recorded the second and final birdie of the day at the 18th with a 55ft downhill putt from the back edge for a 69 and a 10-under total to secure sixth place and safeguard his Tour card for next season.