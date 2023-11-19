Sporting Life
Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays a bunker shot
Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays a bunker shot

Nicolai Hojgaard claims first Rolex Series in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

By Sporting Life
13:16 · SUN November 19, 2023

Nicolai Hojgaard produced a brilliant eight-under-par 64 on the final day to claim his first Rolex Series title with victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 22-year-old Dane recorded nine birdies – including six on a scintillating back nine – and only one bogey to finish two shots clear of his Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood, and overnight leader Matt Wallace.

Hojgaard saw off the challenge of his rivals with a stunning run of five successive birdies from the 13th to finish on 21 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Hojgaard described the win as the greatest in his career while dedicating it to his family.

He told Sky Sports: “It means a lot, it’s the sweetest one.

“So much hard work has been put in over the past couple years – it feels amazing, this is for family and everything they put in over the years. So much hard work going into this, for it to happen like this is unbelievable.

“We know there are a lot of birdies but we have to hit the shots and hole the putts, anything can happen we were just focused on the job today, to walk up 18 knowing there’s a good chance feels good.

“I played some really good golf. I have to say this is the best golf I’ve played in a tournament and the strongest field in my three wins. My game feels good, I felt good before going out and to finish it like this feels good.

“This is the sweetest way to finish the year, I cant believe we finished on such a high note, I’m definitely going to enjoy this.”

England’s Wallace started the final day with a one-shot lead over Fleetwood and Hovland after a remarkable third round of 60 but he could only card a 69 on Sunday and had to settle for a share of second spot.

Fleetwood finished off with a 68, as did Norway’s Hovland. Defending champion Jon Rahm (66) was tied for fifth at 17 under, with world number two Rory McIlroy seven shots back after a 70.

