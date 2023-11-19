Nicolai Hojgaard claims first Rolex Series in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

The 22-year-old Dane recorded nine birdies – including six on a scintillating back nine – and only one bogey to finish two shots clear of his Ryder Cup team-mates Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood, and overnight leader Matt Wallace.

Hojgaard saw off the challenge of his rivals with a stunning run of five successive birdies from the 13th to finish on 21 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Hojgaard described the win as the greatest in his career while dedicating it to his family.

He told Sky Sports: “It means a lot, it’s the sweetest one.

“So much hard work has been put in over the past couple years – it feels amazing, this is for family and everything they put in over the years. So much hard work going into this, for it to happen like this is unbelievable.