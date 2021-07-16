The Open latest: Collin Morikawa threatens course record to lead Open Championship

The 2020 US PGA champion, making his debut in the event and playing only his second tournament on European soil after last week’s Scottish Open, briefly got to seven under after 14 holes on the par-70 Sandwich links.

It left the 24-year-old needing to cover the last four holes in two under to post a new mark of 61 and surpass the previous best set by South Africa’s Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

But a bogey at the 15th made his task significantly harder and, when a birdie chance lipped out at the last, he also missed out on equalling the course record.

However, he signed for a 64, which was still good enough for a nine-under total and a three-shot lead over South African duo Daniel Van Tonder, who went round in 66, and first-round leader and 2010 champion Louis Oosthuizen, who was still to tee off.

Morikawa made light of his Open inexperience to storm up the leaderboard at Royal St George’s – at 7,075 yards playing 114 yards short of its maximum distance – and thrust himself into contention for the Claret Jug.