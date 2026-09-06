Ben Coley has four initial selections for the Irish Open at Doonbeg, headed by Alex Fitzpatrick.

Due to the nature of the Irish Open and its host course, this week's preview was first published on Monday evening, with additional selections added following confirmation of the draw for rounds one and two. Scroll down for the original preview and selections.

Golf betting tips: Irish Open additions 3pts win Tyrrell Hatton at 20-25.0 (Betfair Exchange; 18/1 general) 0.5pt e.w. Matteo Manassero at 275/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 0.5pt e.w. Adrian Otaegui at 350/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Nine of the top dozen players in the betting for the Amgen Irish Open are out late on day one and with every group teeing off at the first, there is a chance that we could see certain sections of the draw handed an advantage. Which way that advantage goes is the tricky part, but my feeling is that teeing off early on Thursday could be very handy. At the time of writing, the Irish Met Office predicts a 50% chance of rain from about 4am to 10am, dropping steadily until the sun breaks through the clouds at 2pm. That would be about the time Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre and Brooks Koepka tee off on the second hole, and about the time Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann hit the difficult closing stretch, in theory favouring those out latest of all. But more pertinent may be the fact that the wind ranges from 18-22km/h for those morning starters, with gusts to about 42, to 28km/h with gusts of close to 50 for those playing in the afternoon. Alone that isn’t enough but this could – emphasis on the word could – be compounded by Friday’s forecast, which shows the wind dropping steadily as the day progresses. With the sun also out on Friday afternoon, reading the current forecast I wonder if there might be an obstacle for the stronger second wave to overcome and while their collective strength makes that entirely feasible, I’m inclined to explore a couple of options from the other side of the draw where big names are in much shorter supply. The pick of them is TYRRELL HATTON, selected for the British Masters last time where he was underwhelming, but still hit the ball well. I found it hard to separate him, Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre when writing Monday’s full preview, preference at the time having been for Lowry, but with his Ryder Cup teammates out later in the day, the weather forecast tips the scales back in Hatton’s favour. He’s lost that reliable element this year, his performances varying more dramatically than we’ve grown used to, but the good has been very good: first at Valderrama, second in LIV UK, third in the Masters and in Adelaide. Also note that he went 5-2 at this time last year following a mediocre return to the DP World Tour, so there’s hope he can take a big step forward from the Belfry. Hatton has been fourth in this at Royal County Down, second, fourth, sixth and ninth in the Scottish Open, won the Dunhill Links three times (it could’ve been as many as six) and produced a couple of Open top-10s, and for an added flourish he’s even played Doonbeg before on one of his annual golf trips with friends. No more than a few players in this field had seen the course prior to Monday. As well as comparable links form to Lowry and MacIntyre and a similar DataGolf ranking, Hatton could benefit from having played more recently than the other two, with Lowry having quite a long absence to overcome, but the real appeal here lies in the draw. Had it been Lowry or MacIntyre out early, I'd have gladly pivoted to one of them instead. I mentioned ADRIAN OTAEGUI, MATTEO MANASSERO and Sam Bairstow as the three massive outsiders I liked most and they’re all out very early, and believe it or not I did wonder momentarily about David Micheluzzi, who is too. He has a masterful short-game and while his long-game has been a mess lately, his last two top-10s came at Doha and Trump International in Aberdeen. Of this group, the first two appealed most and are about twice the price of Bairstow, who is yet to win on the DP World Tour, so it’s a simple decision to opt for them given that Micheluzzi does look a long way from his best. Otaegui has won the Scottish Championship at a modern links course and has some nice form at similar ones to this: 17th at Royal County Down two years ago, 20th at Portstewart, and 28th at Ballyliffin. As importantly, he’s absolutely striped his irons since the DP World Tour came out of its summer hiatus and that’s what this weak driver does when firing. Four top-10s in a run of five starts back in the spring all came soon after an upturn in his approach play and it’s easy to forgive last week’s missed cut, his fifth in 10 visits to Crans. Among the other five, he’s only once cracked the top 50, that when finishing a lowly 40th way back in 2014, so for one reason or another he just can't score around there. Still just 33 and a proven winner who is dangerous on the right golf course, hopefully this relatively short one, combined with a good draw, gives him a chance to build on 16th place in the Next Championship two starts ago. Manassero requires a little more forgiveness as he’s played twice since also finishing 16th in Aberdeen, missing both cuts. However, the Belfry was a stop-start week on a rain-soaked version of that course, while he’s now missed six of his last seven cuts at Crans and, like Otaegui, comes unstuck there every time. The positive spin is that he’s arguably the best player on the DP World Tour (excluding the elites who combine this and the PGA Tour or LIV Golf) if you combine approach play and work around the greens, two aspects of the game which may be fundamental this week as they so often are on links courses. Like Otaegui, he’s a weak driver but I’m not so worried about that and were either of these two to putt well, I could see them making some noise. That’s far from a given but I’ve long felt Manassero can win a proper links title and his top-fives at Castle Stuart and Royal Aberdeen plus third place when selected for this two years ago both support that idea. He’s a past winner of the Amateur Championship too and while this has been an underwhelming season, with Wentworth on the horizon I could see him returning to form here. Manassero ranks second only to Patrick Reed in approach play (40+ rounds), 11th around the green, and is a few putts away from turning things around at some stage in the near future. Small stakes are advised but these are the two most appealing longshots in a tournament which should help level the playing field somewhat, a fact reflected in the prices offered about the big names. Update posted at 16:00 BST on 08/09/26

Golf betting tips: Irish Open 2pts e.w. Alex Fitzpatrick at 28/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) 1pt e.w. Sepp Straka at 66/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5 - 55/1 Betfred 8 places) 1pt e.w. Haotong Li at 75/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) 1pt e.w. Kazuma Kobori at 100/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets The president of the United States is due to fly to Ireland on a jet gifted to him by Qatar this week and it seems that he will end the trip with an appearance at the Irish Open, the second DP World Tour event to take up temporary residence at a course owned by Trump Golf. Trump will head west from Dublin to Doonbeg, where a golf course originally designed by Greg Norman is part of a resort that was sold off after becoming financially unviable. After Trump Golf swooped to save it from apparent extinction, Doonbeg was given the full treatment by course architect Martin Hawtree (a terrific guy, obviously), the intent being to make it less of a lesser sibling to the great ones on either side. Part of the reason Doonbeg was not considered architecturally exceptional when first opened in 2002 is... snails. A particular breed of snail, actually, and the need to conserve it. Now, 24 years later, some routing issues smoothed, the snail is why plans for a new ballroom have not yet been completed. Is it too late to look for signs of life where once stood the East Wing of the White House, I wonder? Doonbeg set to star along with McIlroy "Doonbeg is a priceless jewel between Lahinch and Ballybunion and one that simply must be played," says top100golfcourses.com, and Hawtree's work has been roundly praised. Where once was a fine piece of land but a golf course which didn't quite do it justice, now lies one of the best in Ireland (although, for balance, highly respected course reviewer Chris Bertram preferred the old design), and it'll be a treat on television. Doonbeg features five par-threes and five par-fives, but two of those will play as par-fours for some of the best players in the world. Feature holes include the par-three 14th, the shortest on a relatively short course, and there are birdie chances early at the first and third. Conditions will dictate where the real danger lies, but the closing hole is long, uphill, and typically into the wind. It might be a case of make your score over the first 15 then hang on until the clubhouse. I do sense it'll be scoreable in good weather, though. That's a common theme at most links courses, but these fairways are wider than some, wider than they sometimes appear. Bunkering isn't as severe as Royal Birkdale, either. But about that good weather. It's not that it's forecast to be bad as such, but there's enough breeze and some rain in the current forecast. Watch for how that impacts playability on a classic out-and-in links which runs along the coast. We don't have much more to go on and most players in this field will be playing Doonbeg for the very first time, but this is pure links golf and that in itself is one of the strongest pointers this sport can offer. Though inherently more volatile than other versions of the game owing to its vulnerability to forces beyond the control of even the best golfers in the world, links has a predictable quality within that: there are those who can do it and those still trying to figure it out.

Take the Open as one example. Ryan Fox was a surprising champion who overcame all kinds of broader trends, but he was also a decorated links golfer already, winner of the Dunhill Links and runner-up in the Irish Open at Ballyliffin. The three Americans who preceded him all had links form, including Brian Harman who had been sixth in the Open prior to the one he won and played well in Scotland the week before. In the post-Covid era, only Collin Morikawa arrived without linksland bona fides. Pre-Covid, Shane Lowry added a Claret Jug to the Irish Open he'd won as an amateur. Francesco Molinari had flashes of Open form, Henrik Stenson stacks of it. Zach Johnson had two top-10s in three and won narrowly from a former Open champion. In fourth, one outside the play-off, Jordan Spieth took a big step towards winning the Open two years later. Before all this, Rory McIlroy followed Darren Clarke and Ernie Els, two stalwarts of the Open, and before Louis Oosthuizen came two wins for Padraig Harrington after the third of three for Tiger Woods. That volatility still exists, not just through outsiders Fox, Harman, Johnson and Oosthuizen but Todd Hamilton and Ben Curtis too, and this should appeal to most recreational golf punters. Though the very best at some stage overcome it – it's sometimes said that to be a great golfer, you have to win the Open, and both McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have – they are most certainly more beatable when they give back some control over their golf balls. All of which is why McIlroy can be resisted. Were we back at the K Club, where he won this title for a second time after that breathtaking finish a year ago, odds of 6/1 would've been an unfathomable gift, but here they might look more like a trap despite McIlroy having been third and fourth on his last two starts, the best form he's shown since winning the Masters for a second time back in April. We must also respect the fact that when elite fields gather on the DP World Tour, we tend to be reminded of levels within levels, and with that in mind ALEX FITZPATRICK hits the sweet spot. Fitzpatrick is up to 61st in the world now and higher still with DataGolf, thanks to a stunning year which began without a top-level professional win or a PGA Tour card and ended with fourth place in the FedExCup, higher than his major-winning brother. That of course is a bit misleading, as the revised FedExCup now reshuffles the top 30 according to their performance in the Tour Championship, but the very fact Fitzpatrick could qualify for East Lake speaks to how far he's come. Yes, there was a helping hand from big brother when they paired up to win the Zurich Classic, but sent out on his own, Alex has confirmed that he belongs among the best in the world. It's true that most of his best golf came in the spring but it still counts for plenty, and I can't stress enough how impressive it is that in four Signature Events featuring the best players on the PGA Tour, Fitzpatrick bagged four top-10s. What's more, three of these came despite poor putting; all four were courtesy of top-five tee-to-green displays at courses he'd never seen before.

Three for Thriston in Crans, Walker Cup fightback for the ages, LIV 2.0, Irish Open, Solheim Cup

Fitzpatrick didn't do himself justice in the Scottish Open or the Open, a negative now that he's back playing links golf, but his ball-striking remained strong throughout both, only to be undermined by more poor putting. It's fair to say that had Matt been able to take over once aboard the green, Alex could've been competitive in both of these tournaments. A deserved break followed and he took a while to rediscover his best in the Playoffs, but Fitzpatrick then finished fourth in the Tour Championship, his putter finally snapping out of its funk and his work around the green remaining of a high standard. That's the one part of his game that Matt has always most admired (though he's made big strides himself in that department). If Fitzpatrick's short-game continues to shine then more good things will follow as his long-game sharpens up, and while he doesn't appear to like The Renaissance hence a poor Scottish Open record, he was ninth at Royal County Down on his sole links appearance in the Irish Open. Coupled with 17th on his Open debut at Troon while he was still on the HotelPlanner Tour, that represents sufficient encouragement. Jacob Skov Olesen was always going to be a popular selection having won the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin, briefly led the Open, placed in the Dunhill Links, and demonstrated on several more occasions that this is a version of the game with which he's particularly comfortable. However, he's now the same sort of price as Fitzpatrick, who was fourth behind Scottie Scheffler two weeks ago, finishing alongside McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and three members of the US Presidents Cup side. As this was happening, Olesen was finishing second in the British Masters and while a career-best performance, 33/1 in a field featuring a clutch of elite players is too short. He was the same price there. I'd prefer to take my chances on SEPP STRAKA rediscovering his best and making his price appear all wrong in the process. That's no given following a miserable summer but the Austrian just hinted at something better in each of his last two starts, finishing 34th and 33rd in a pair of FedExCup Playoffs events, both courtesy of improvements to his approach play. When Straka is firing that second shot is his strength and it's been right back on track the last twice, ranking 17th of 70 at Southwind and then 16th of 50 at Bellerive, a course which really wasn't set up well for him. As you might expect given his lack of form, there was inconsistency within these eight rounds, but in half of them he ranked among the very best that day in what were strong PGA Tour fields. The bar wasn't high but this represents Straka's best golf since the spring, when he was fourth behind Cameron Young at Doral, and it won't take much of a step up for him to be a factor now dropping in grade even for a strong DP World Tour event. This is a class act, remember, who has also been runner-up at Pebble Beach and eighth at Sawgrass this year and may be edging back to that sort of level. We know he can play links golf as he was runner-up in the Open at Hoylake, 22nd the following year at Troon and seventh in a Scottish Open too, and it helps that this is a short course with five par-threes and a general sense that iron play will be key whereas distance shouldn't really matter. Straka is a relatively short, accurate driver and perhaps it's not a coincidence that his best major performance came in an Open won by Brian Harman, where Tom Kim also contended. We'll see how he putts but Straka has long been up and down in that department and that's broadly true of his entire game. He won the AmEx at a big price at the beginning of last year, had won the John Deere the previous summer when in miserable form, and did nothing between top-10s at the Honda and the PGA Championship in 2023. In 2022, he lost a play-off at Southwind after six missed cuts in a row and his breakthrough earlier that year (in an event Harrington and McIlroy have both won, where crisp ball-striking in a stiff breeze is often required) was his first top-10 finish in nine months. High ceiling, low floor players aren't for everyone and I'd be lying if I said I knew what to expect from Straka this week, but in these conditions he's a class act with big upside at the odds. Given that he has contended for an Open, this two-time Ryder Cup player has to be worth chancing at 50/1 and upwards, with the standout 66s worth taking at the cost of a few places.

Sepp Straka