Ben Coley's 400/1 tip Jake McLeod landed backers a full place payout in the Czech Masters, but it was a frustrating finish as Gavin Green missed out on the title by a shot.

Green had been selected in our pre-tournament preview at 70/1 and was odds-on for much of the final round, having been blemish free and in the lead with five holes to play. Disaster struck at the 14th as his tee-shot found water before the Malaysian missed a five-foot bogey putt to fall back into a share of the lead, and he was behind after Max Kieffer made a brilliant birdie at the 17th hole. Playing the last one behind, Green fired his approach shot inside 10 feet only for his birdie putt to lip-out, handing Kieffer his first DP World Tour title.

🏌️‍♂️ The bad news: this lip-out cost our 70/1 tip Gavin Green a place in a play-off



💰 The good news: not only did he finish 2nd, but our 400/1 tip Jake McLeod landed the place money in sixthpic.twitter.com/NM3S7Xhnih — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) August 21, 2022

If it was harsh on Green backers then it was certainly no less than Kieffer deserved, having once lost a marathon nine-hole play-off in Spain and then again come off second best in Austria two summers ago. Kieffer carded seven birdies in a final-round 66, six of them across the first 11 holes before a bogey at the 15th looked set to stop him in his tracks. As Green came back to the field, however, the German hit a 220-yard approach to just six feet at the difficult 17th, holing the putt before a par at the last set a target Green could not reach.

What a shot 👏 Could this be the moment that sees @m4kieffer win his first DP World Tour title?



The German takes a one-shot lead to the 18th hole.#CzechMasters pic.twitter.com/WthnkbPso1 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) August 21, 2022