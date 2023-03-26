Sporting Life
Matt Wallace is all smiles after winning his maiden PGA Tour title

Matt Wallace wins Corales Puntacana Championship for first PGA Tour title

By Sporting Life
22:50 · SUN March 26, 2023

England’s Matt Wallace won his first PGA Tour title with an impressive victory in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Wallace carded a final round of 66 in the Dominican Republic to finish on 19 under par, a shot ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

The 32-year-old Londoner, who finished seventh in the Valspar Championship last week, got off to a poor start with a bogey on the second, but responded superbly with birdies on the third, fourth and seventh.

Wallace then made four birdies in a row from the 13th to move into a two-shot lead before Hojgaard closed the gap with a birdie on the par-three 17th, but the 22-year-old was unable to pick up another shot on the last to force a play-off.

