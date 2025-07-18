Chasing Christiaan (MC)

Mid-morning I needed to leave the course and on my return heard two Australians becoming quite fretful about the bag checks ahead of us in the queue. “We need to get to the first tee,” they said. “Our friend is about to hit. We’ve come a long way very quickly to get stuck a few yards away.”

I let them pass ahead of me and watched as they raced across the turf, waved to other friends and family of their man Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and just about made it in time to see him squeeze a drive horribly close to the out of bounds down the left.

What an arrival that would have been. All the way from Down Under to see him slip on a banana skin. The good news is that he didn’t go into freefall after an opening bogey and heads into the weekend on two-under.

A numbers game (MC)

Golf has changed a lot since the first Open at Royal Portrush in 1951. That year around 7,000 spectators attended the tournament. This year a record-breaking 237,500 have bought tickets.

Prize money has changed as well.

Old Tom Morris banked £6 when he won the Open in 1864 which the Bank of England inflation calculator equates to £660 today.

The entire prize fund hit £10,000 in 1965 and £100,000 in 1977 (winner Tom Watson banked £10,000). Greg Norman was the first man to win £100,000 for winning and the prize fund hit £5million in 2011.

In 2024 a prize fund of $17million saw Xander Schauffele earn a share of $3.1million.

But here’s the rub: while the players are getting more and more money, who is having to save the pennies? The bleak truth is that it’s the rest of us. There’s no doubt that the facilities and the experience of attending the Open are more spectacular than ever, but it also costs more than ever too. The notion of a family spending all week at an Open is now slightly absurd unless dad is an elite golfer. No-one else can afford such a thing.

Budgets are being pinched elsewhere: dining, wages, travel. It’s all a bit like the rest of the world: the rich getting richer and austerity measures paying for it (and we’re cheerily complicit, by the way). It’s not the players fault but it’s a funny business and is it sustainable?