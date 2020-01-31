Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Marc Leishman secures one-shot victory in California

A review of the action at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

Leaderboard -15 Leishman -14 Rahmn -12 Snedeker, McIlroy -11 Hoge

Final day report Australia's Marc Leishman came from behind with a superb seven-under 65 to secure a one-stroke win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Sunday. The 36-year-old fired five birdies on the front nine to emerge from the pack as overnight leader Jon Rahm of Spain and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy faltered. Leishman had to keep his nerve on the home stretch, making three big par saves to hold the lead as Rahm - four-over through a poor first four holes - flew home with four birdies and an eagle in his last six to make a two-under 70.

Ultimately Leishman held on at 15-under 273 ahead of Rahm to become the second Australian tournament winner on his country's national day, Australia Day, following Lucas Herbert's playoff victory in Dubai on the European tour. McIlroy, needing a victory to reclaim the world's No.1 ranking, started three shots off the pace but made three bogeys in his first four holes. He recovered to play his last five holes of the front nine in five-under par but could not make up enough ground in a one-under back nine. His three-under 69 left him tied for third with American Brandt Snedeker, three shots behind Leishman. Scotland's Russell Knox was the highest-placed Briton, a two-under 70 leaving him in a tie for 21st place at six-under. Tiger Woods, hoping for a PGA Tour record 83rd career victory, never came close as a 70 left him tied for ninth, on a day tinged with sadness due to the death of former basketball star Kobe Bryant. Woods, who started his pro career the same year as the NBA superstar known as the Black Mamba, was unaware of the news until after his round. "I didn't understand why they were yelling, 'Do it for Mamba' on the back nine," said Woods, who called it "one of the most shocking, tragic days I've ever been part of."

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is in joint third place on nine-under-par behind Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer going into the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California. McIlroy, who could reclaim the world No.1 ranking with victory, shot a 67 on day three and trails Spain's Rahm by three shots. Rahm chipped in for a birdie on his first hole on Saturday and holed for eagle from 111 yards on the next, going on to finish the day on 12-under par after a seven-under 65. Rahm said having won the tournament three years ago would make no difference to him on Sunday. "The only thing it's going to do is keep me focused, no matter how good I'm playing, knowing that somebody can come and do the same thing," he said. American Palmer is in second place on 11-under after after a 71 in the third round, which started two hours late because of heavy fog. England's Ben Taylor is in joint 21st after also going around in one-under, ending the day on five-under overall. Day two report Ryan Palmer fired a sensational 10-under-par 62 to seize the lead at the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Friday. Palmer had been worried about missing the cut at the PGA tournament after slipping to three over through his first eight holes of Thursday. He recovered to make an even-par 72 but was still six shots off the first-round lead. On Friday, however, he set the easier North course alight with a superb display, which would have been even better but for a bogey on the final hole. "I knew today when I got out here, the low rounds were out here," Palmer said. "A good five- or six-under-par round was to be had. I just took what I had and it turned into a 62." Palmer earned a two-shot lead over compatriot Brandt Snedeker, who fired a 67 on Friday, playing the tougher South course. American JB Holmes sat third, a further shot away following opening rounds of 68-69. Gunning for a record 82nd PGA tour victory and his eighth in this event, Tiger Woods was six shots behind after an up-and-down 71. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and England's Ben Taylor were also six shots off the pace after rounds of 73 and 69 respectively, while Scotland's Martin Laird was two shots further back after a pair of 71s. Day one report

