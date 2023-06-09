1st, 590 yards, par five

The first par-five opening hole at a US Open since Erin Hills in 2017 offers a good birdie opportunity, as long as the bunkers either side of the fairway landing zone are avoided.

2nd, 497 yards, par four

A much tougher proposition than the first, the long second features a fairway which slopes from right to left and a green protected by a barranca that traverses the front nine.

3rd, 419 yards, par four

The barranca to the left of the fairway must be avoided on a hole which features both a blind tee shot and approach. Three large palm trees mark the location of the green, which slopes significantly from back to front.

4th, 228 yards, par three

Plays shorter than the yardage as the green sits around 30 feet below the various tees. The barranca short of the green should not come into play, but bunkers right and left lie in wait.

5th, 480 yards, par four

Players will aim to find the left-hand side of a generous fairway as the opposite side slopes towards the rough. The large green is protected by two bunkers on the right but shots can be fed in from an opening on the left.

6th, 330 yards, par four

A reachable dog-leg par four but the tee shot is blind and must carry around 300 yards over a tree positioned to the right of the fairway. Players laying up face a difficult approach to a shallow green, the smallest on the course.

7th, 284 yards, par three

Incredibly long par three with a large bunker to the right of the green certain to be busy. Most tee shots will land short and left of the green and bounce on to the putting surface.

8th, 537 yards, par five

A good birdie chance, although the landing area slopes severely from left to right toward the barranca and trees. A drive to the flat part of the fairway leaves a semi-blind approach to a small green.

9th, 171 yards, par three

Plays slightly uphill and back into the prevailing breeze. The narrow green is 43 yards long and flanked by two large bunkers.