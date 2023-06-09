Sporting Life
Matt Fitzpatrick with the US Open trophy

LA Country Club's North Course: Hole-by-hole guide to the US Open host venue

By Sporting Life
12:19 · FRI June 09, 2023

Matt Fitzpatrick will defends his US Open title at LA Country Club. Find out more about the venue's North Course with our hole-by-hole guide.

1st, 590 yards, par five

The first par-five opening hole at a US Open since Erin Hills in 2017 offers a good birdie opportunity, as long as the bunkers either side of the fairway landing zone are avoided.

2nd, 497 yards, par four

A much tougher proposition than the first, the long second features a fairway which slopes from right to left and a green protected by a barranca that traverses the front nine.

3rd, 419 yards, par four

The barranca to the left of the fairway must be avoided on a hole which features both a blind tee shot and approach. Three large palm trees mark the location of the green, which slopes significantly from back to front.

4th, 228 yards, par three

Plays shorter than the yardage as the green sits around 30 feet below the various tees. The barranca short of the green should not come into play, but bunkers right and left lie in wait.

5th, 480 yards, par four

Players will aim to find the left-hand side of a generous fairway as the opposite side slopes towards the rough. The large green is protected by two bunkers on the right but shots can be fed in from an opening on the left.

6th, 330 yards, par four

A reachable dog-leg par four but the tee shot is blind and must carry around 300 yards over a tree positioned to the right of the fairway. Players laying up face a difficult approach to a shallow green, the smallest on the course.

7th, 284 yards, par three

Incredibly long par three with a large bunker to the right of the green certain to be busy. Most tee shots will land short and left of the green and bounce on to the putting surface.

8th, 537 yards, par five

A good birdie chance, although the landing area slopes severely from left to right toward the barranca and trees. A drive to the flat part of the fairway leaves a semi-blind approach to a small green.

9th, 171 yards, par three

Plays slightly uphill and back into the prevailing breeze. The narrow green is 43 yards long and flanked by two large bunkers.

Every Hole at The Los Angeles Country Club (North Course) | Golf Digest

10th, 409 yards, par four

The tee shot must avoid a large bunker complex to the right of the fairway, which slopes from right to left. The kidney-shaped green slopes significantly from back to front.

11th, 290 yards, par three

Another incredibly long par three, which at least offers views of the LA skyline and plays around 20 yards shorter than the yardage. Still requires a long carry to clear the bunkers in front of the green.

12th, 380 yards, par four

A blind tee shot is played to one of the narrowest fairways on the course, while the widest green is split into distinct sides due to the contours influenced by two large bunkers.

13th, 507 yards, par four

The tee shot crosses a deep valley to a semi-blind fairway which has a pronounced slope from left to right. A large bunker guards the right of the green but there is plenty of room left.

14th, 623 yards, par five

The longest hole on the course plays into the prevailing breeze and out of bounds also runs along the entire right side of the hole. Shallow green features a very narrow entrance.

15th, 124 yards, par three

The lengthy teeing ground and long, oddly-shaped green – which is almost entirely surrounded by bunkers – means the shortest hole on the course can play anywhere from 80 to 145 yards.

16th, 542 yards, par four

The first of three testing par fours to finish. The tee shot plays downhill to a generous fairway framed by a bunker on the left. The large green slopes from back to front.

17th, 520 yards, par four

The barranca lurks to the right of the fairway, but that side offers the best angle into a shallow, well-bunkered green, with the hazards starting around 50 yards short of the middle of the putting surface.

18th, 492 yards, par four

The finishing hole plays uphill and into the prevailing breeze. The right side of the fairway offers the best angle of approach to a deep green which sits in front of the imposing clubhouse.

