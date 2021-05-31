Sporting Life
Jason Kokrak won a PGA title for the first time since he lifted the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, 2020.
Jason Kokrak takes Charles Schwab Challenge by two shots

By Sporting Life
09:15 · MON May 31, 2021

Leaderboard

-14 Kokrak

-12 Spieth

-10 Kizirre, Poulter, Munoz, Hoffman

-17 Merritt

Report

American Jason Kokrak won his second tournament on the PGA Tour with an uneven round of 70 enough to take the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kokrak started the final round a shot behind compatriot Jordan Spieth, but the three-time Major winner dropped shots on three of the first four holes.

Spieth reached the turn in one over and dropped two shots coming back, while Kokrak mixed two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round at par and 14 under for the tournament, two ahead of Spieth.

Four players finished on 10 under, Charley Hoffman signing for a 65 to move up 14 places on Sunday, alongside Patton Kizzire, Sebastian Munoz and Ian Poulter.

