AT&T Byron Nelson: Lee Kyoung-hoon snatches first PGA Tour title in Texas

Report

South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-hoon has claimed his first PGA Tour victory with a three-shot win at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

The 29-year-old started the final round well, picking up five birdies on the front nine before a two-hour long rain delay added to the drama of the home stretch.

Lee stood firm when play resumed, closing out his tournament with birdies on the 17th and 18th to finish on 25 under – three clear of overnight leader Sam Burns.

The American saved his worst round for last, splitting two birdies with two bogeys on the front nine before picking up two late shots to card a two-under 70.

After starting 21 under through the first eight holes, Ireland’s Seamus Power came undone with a double bogey at the par-four 13th.

He lost another shot on the 14th on the way to a final-round 70 and a share of ninth place.

Power was one shot ahead of England’s Luke Donald on 17-under, while Donald’s compatriot Lee Westwood carded a four-under 68 to finish tied for 21st.

The Scottish duo of Russell Knox and Martin Laird rounded out the British contingent on 12-under and nine-under respectively.