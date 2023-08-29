Justin Thomas named among six Ryder Cup wildcards for Rome

Thomas has endured the most difficult year of his professional career, tumbling outside the world's top 25, but a strong Ryder Cup record and likely partnership with Jordan Spieth earned him the vote.

Spieth was also named as expected alongside Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, and Brooks Koepka.

Burns was considered by many to be the final name on the team sheet, earning preference over Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau and Lucas Glover, each of them two-time winners during the 2022/23 season.