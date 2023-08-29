Justin Thomas named among six Ryder Cup wildcards for Rome

Justin Thomas has been named as one of six Ryder Cup wildcards by US team captain Zach Johnson.
Thomas has endured the most difficult year of his professional career, tumbling outside the world's top 25, but a strong Ryder Cup record and likely partnership with Jordan Spieth earned him the vote.
Spieth was also named as expected alongside Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, and Brooks Koepka.
Burns was considered by many to be the final name on the team sheet, earning preference over Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau and Lucas Glover, each of them two-time winners during the 2022/23 season.
Thomas though is the selection who has generated the most speculation, having failed to advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and signed off his season with 12th place at the Wyndham Championship.
Miserable efforts in the Open and the US Open before that, following a tame defence of his PGA Championship title, had seen the 30-year-old fall down the pecking order, but he remained odds-on with bookmakers.
Thomas was the leading US player on his Ryder Cup debut in Paris and earned four points from five matches at last year's Presidents Cup, going undefeated alongside Spieth.
And with Finau, Bradley and Young failing to force him out of the picture entirely, Thomas earned the trust of captain and friend Johnson, with whom he shared a house at the Open Championship in July.