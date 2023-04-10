A week that began with Rahm's four-putt double-bogey and saw trees uprooted amid wind and rain, ended under the familiar blue skies of a Georgia spring – and with Rahm out on his own as Masters champion.

Rahm won by four from Koepka and Mickelson, the former having at one stage led by four and Mickelson the one to set the clubhouse target with a thrilling charge, but from very early on in round four this appeared to be Rahm's tournament.

The Spaniard had returned to the course four shots behind Brooks Koepka but that gap was cut to two immediately, which is where it remained as they teed off for the final round.

Rahm drew level when he birdied the third and Koepka bogeyed the fourth before taking the lead on his own at the sixth hole as Koepka again came unstuck from behind the green.

At the turn it was Rahm by two and eyes out for challengers from the pack, which emerged from the same two-ball as first Jordan Spieth and then Mickelson set about posting a challenging clubhouse target.

Spieth bogeyed the last hole to leave the way clear for playing partner Mickelson, who rolled in his fifth birdie in seven holes to reach eight-under, but as Rahm moved to 11-under with a birdie at the 13th, it never looked likely to be a problem.

The door was all but closed with a further birdie at the 14th and pars home from there saw Rahm capture his second major championship.

