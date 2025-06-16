JJ Spaun denies Robert MacIntyre with birdie-birdie finish to win US Open at Oakmont

With MacIntyre watching on from the clubhouse after a fine round of 68 had seen him post a demanding target of one-over, Spaun drove the 17th for a simple birdie, then holed from 65 feet on 18 when three putts would've resulted in a play-off.

MacIntyre could only watch on and applaud as Spaun, a play-off loser at The PLAYERS Championship in March, landed just his second professional win and by far the most significant, as the biggest-priced US Open winner since Lucas Glover in 2009.

There were more echoes of that rainy renewal that saw Hunter Mahan's chances ruined by having his ball hit a flag stick and spin off the green when Spaun did the very same thing at the second hole of round four, part of a disastrous start which saw him bogey five of the first six holes.

But for all the misfortune of that particular approach shot, the weather delay which arrived soon after this run of mistakes must surely have played a vital part in what was to come, as Spaun returned to birdie four of the final seven holes despite difficult weather conditions.

It was enough in the end to beat MacIntyre by two after the Scott had gone bogey-free following the resumption to reach one-over, finishing his round just as Spaun drove the 17th green.

At the same hole, Tyrrell Hatton's drive found thick rough beside the green and he made a costly double bogey just after missing a good chance to take the lead at the 16th, while Sam Burns' dwindling hopes ended at the 15th where he ran up a double after being denied a free drop from casual water on the fairway.

Burns had resumed with a narrow lead over Adam Scott, who came home in 40 strokes to fall outside the top 10, with third place going to Viktor Hovland after a final-round 73. The Norwegian, playing with Spaun, needed birdie at 18 to match MacIntyre's clubhouse total but settled instead for par.

That left the stage clear for Spaun but, from outside of 60 feet, two putts for the title were no formality. The American though needed only one, his long birdie try finding the centre of the hole and sparking emotional celebrations, as well as a sportsmanlike gesture from the runner-up.