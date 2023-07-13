'I would retire' - Rory McIlroy says retirement better than playing LIV Golf after fine start to Scottish Open

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth I would retire. That’s how I feel about it,” McIlroy said after an opening 64 in the Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy was speaking to the written press for the first time since documents were released on Tuesday as part of a US Senate sub-committee hearing on the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV Golf.

Before the agreement was reached, PCP Capital Partners gave a presentation to two PGA Tour officials entitled “The Best of Both Worlds” that featured the McIlroy and Woods proposal as part of a lengthy wish-list which included PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan becoming a member of the R&A and Augusta National.

Neither had any chance of success even if McIlroy – who said he still “hated” LIV when the framework agreement was announced – has now taken a step back from his role as the biggest advocate of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy keen on similar schedule

“There’s quite a bit of apathy towards everything at the moment,” McIlroy said.

“There wasn’t a lot of new information there for me (in the Senate hearing), there maybe was for other people, but as I said, I’ve almost been too close to it over the last year and a bit so it’s nice to be able to try to distance myself a bit from it.

“I think I’m apathetic to all the noise around it and as long as the tournaments that I play keep on existing I’ll be very happy to play them and be a professional golfer and try to get a little bit closer every day to trying to master my craft.

“The thing that I’ve realised is, no matter what I do or say or try to show leadership, I’m going to be just fine.