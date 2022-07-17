The Australian finished on 20-under, one shot ahead of American Cameron Young and two clear of Rory McIlroy.

The day had begun with McIlroy and Viktor Hovland sharing a four-stroke lead on 16-under, only for halfway leader Smith to bounce back and capture the Claret Jug.

Here's how the drama unfolded on the Old Course...

1438 – Playing in the same group, Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer complete rounds of 65 to set the early clubhouse target on 11-under par.

1459 – Following tee shots separated by just five yards, leaders McIlroy and Hovland both make par on the opening hole.

1502 – Smith, who had led at the halfway stage, birdies the second to get within three of the lead.

1539 – Hovland three-putts the fourth from almost 80ft for bogey, leaving McIlroy in the outright lead on 16-under.

1546 – Smith gains another stroke and moves to 14-under with a birdie on the fifth.

1555 – McIlroy almost eagles the fifth but settles for a birdie to move to 17-under and two strokes clear.

1615 – Young makes birdie for the fourth time in five holes to move within two of the lead.

1641 – Young bogeys the ninth after finding a bush and being forced to drop out.

1654 – Young and Smith both birdie the 10th to move to 15-under.

1700 – Smith holes a 15ft birdie putt at the 11th to go to 16-under and within one of the lead.

1702 – McIlroy lags a putt from 126ft to tap-in range for a birdie at the 10th that takes him to 18-under and two shots clear.

1712 – Smith makes his third successive birdie to move back within one of McIlroy.

1722 – Hovland chips up to the 351-yard par-four 12th to get back to 16-under.

1726 – Smith’s hot streak continues as he holes his fourth birdie putt in a row, this time from 18ft, to tie McIlroy at the top on 18-under.

1737 – Hovland bogeys after driving into a bunker at the 13th to fall back to 15-under.

1741 – Smith moves into the outright lead after a well-judged lag putt at at the 14th leaves him a tap-in for a fifth successive birdie.

1742 – Young also birdies the 14th to move up to 17-under.

1752 – McIlroy, on the green in two at the par-five 14th, cannot follow suit as he knocks a 12-foot birdie putt past the hole.

1823 – Smith escapes with a par on the 17th, remaining at 19-under after initially firing way to the left and finding rough from the tee.

1831 – McIlroy narrowly misses with his birdie putt at 17 and remains 18-under heading to the 18th.

1832 – Young holes an eagle putt on the last to move level with Smith on 19-under.

1833 – Smith birdies the 18th from two feet to move to 20-under and all but seal victory.

1840 – McIlroy, needing to eagle the par-four 18th to force a play-off, sees his chances end as he chips past the flag with his second shot.

1842 – McIlroy sinks a short par putt to finish in third place on 18-under.