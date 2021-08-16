Leaderboard

-10 Kokrak

-8 Tway, Scheffler

-7 Hickok

-6 Dahman, Trainer

Report

Jason Kokrak shot a final-round 65 to win the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open by two shots from Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler.

American Kokrak, 36, strung together four successive birdies from the 13th hole which proved decisive, having made two earlier on the front nine.

The world number 29, whose only bogey came at the sixth, finished on 10 under par for the tournament, having started the day in seventh place.

Tway’s five birdies in his final-round two-under-par 68 were spoilt by three bogeys, but it was still enough for him to finish tied for second alongside fellow American Scheffler.

Overnight leader Scheffler, who finished one-under for the day, bogeyed the first, but maintained his challenge with three birdies on the front nine before dropped shots at the 10th, 11th and 14th proved costly.

Kramer Hickok finished a shot further back in fourth place on seven under after a 69.

Joel Dahman and second-round leader Martin Trainer were tied in fifth place after shooting 65 and 70 respectively as Americans dominated the leaderboard.

Robert Streb, Sam Burns, Cameron Tringale and Russell Henley finishing tied for seventh on five under.

Australian Cameron Smith, on three under, was the highest-placed overseas player, tied for 15th, one shot ahead of England’s Aaron Rai, who hit a final-round 68 to finish tied in 19th place.