Houston Open final round preview and best bets for Sunday action

Tom Weiskopf, a golfer of great talent who never quite won as many titles as he perhaps should have done, once mused on the qualities required to be an elite golfer.

“To be that good you have to be the most arrogant, nasty, self-centred son of a bitch there is,” he told Golf Digest in 1991. “Isn’t Curtis (Strange) or (Nick) Faldo that way? And wasn’t Jack (Nicklaus) that way? Arnold (Palmer) was that way, but he had a better way of concealing it. (Ben) Hogan, (Sam) Snead, they were all that way.”

While Weiskopf was almost certainly correct, it is also surely the case that the very greatest are only subtly more self-centred than most tour professionals – certainly when compared to those of us watching who like a nice story. Time and time again we watch the finale of events in which, from an emotional perspective, one of the protagonists is quite clearly the most deserving winner – and yet the fella he is up against overlooks the sympathy vote and grabs the glory.

It’s a factor that is, of course, at play in the final round of the Texas Open as Gary Woodland takes on Nicolai Hojgaard in a top of the leaderboard duel.

Woodland, the 2019 US Open champion, leads at Memorial Park on 18-under with the Dane Hojgaard one shot behind but five blows clear of the defending champion Min Woo Lee and Ben Coley’s pre-tournament 33/1 pick Michael Thorbjornsen.

The leader, remember, underwent brain surgery in 2023 and revealed earlier this month that he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I can’t waste energy any more hiding this, and I’m blessed with a lot of support out here on the Tour,” he explained in a Golf Channel interview. “Everyone’s just been amazing. Every week I come out and everyone’s so excited and happy that I’m back. I hear that every week and I appreciate that love and support. But inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie."

What in the past were mere details of an ordinary life – scorers walking behind him, galleries clapping – have become triggers for blurred vision and panic. Upon finishing rounds he has fled to the bathroom to cry.

It’s safe to say that everyone in golf will be supporting Woodland in his victory quest. If it happens, many will rush to social media to post well-meant notions of triumph righting the ship. Alas, such thoughts will almost certainly be naive and simplistic, but the win would nonetheless be welcome (just as being in this position in the first place is).

So imagine being Hojgaard. Crikey.