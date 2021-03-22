Golf betting tips: Kenya Savannah Classic preview and best bets

Golf betting tips: Savannah Classic 2pts e.w. Sam Horsfield at 25/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 2pts e.w. Dean Burmester at 28/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt e.w. Wilco Nienaber at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 1pt e.w. Daniel Van Tonder at 45/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) 0.5pt e.w. Toby Tree at 250/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

When one tournament begins less than 48 hours after another, and both of these tournaments take place at the same course, and the most notable additions to the field are Nicolai von Dellinghausen and Thriston Lawrence, there's only one thing for it: you have to mark your own homework. We've all had one go at this, and establishing which elements of that first attempt we can carry over for the second is the only place to begin. Anyone who has ever been told that their working out was good will know what that really means: your answer was wrong. That's probably the fairest way to summarise my selections for the Kenya Open, where Richie Ramsay dropped from a share of the lead to a share of 52nd on Saturday, where Johannes Veerman started the final round two back and had doubled that margin after one hole, where I paid the price for not making 'any South African winner at 9/2' part of the staking plan, and where Romain Langasque's place payout didn't cover the week. Some nice ideas, yes, but you have basically failed the exam. It really is like being back at school. That working out, though. Sometimes, it bears fruit, and for once we don't have to wait an entire year to be able to say so. And while fully prepared to learn lessons and come back with an entirely new set of ideas, the truth is that the core arguments last week now look more robust for Justin Harding's win, rather than less, and while going in to bat with the same squad isn't perhaps the answer — sorry, Richie and Johannes, but I just can't — pulling at those same threads is.

First, course ties. Harding could've won at Valderrama last year and that looks a particularly strong pointer, given that Veerman, Connor Syme, Guido Migliozzi and others helped to strengthen those connections just a little bit more. So too does Crans-sur-Sierre, a tree-lined course at altitude where, just as at Karen, there are multiple par-fours that can be reached with one swipe of the driver. Enter Scott Hend, twice defeated in play-offs at Crans and an out-of-the-blue contender over the weekend just gone. Those courses and the leaderboards they've helped produce are an excellent form guide, but above all else it was the tee-to-green stats which I felt really told us something. With a round to go in the Kenya Open, four players had a realistic chance, and they ranked first, second, third and fourth in strokes-gained tee-to-green. Come the end of the tournament, runner-up Kitayama led the field, and the winner was close behind in second. My theory as to why is that on at least six, possibly as many as nine holes, a good drive makes for a very short second and what should be a close-range birdie putt. Veerman had stacks of them, at least unti Sunday. Of slightly less concern to me, as counterintuitive as it might sound, is the final leaderboard in the Kenya Open, and that's largely because it has to be. Veerman for instance is 25/1 from 40/1, Harding 14/1 from 33s, and perhaps too much stock has been placed in one week's play. What limited evidence we have, from Celtic Manor and Cyprus last year, suggests that it is far too simplistic to expect a re-run, even if conditions in Nairobi should prove far more consistent than they were in Wales, and a better approach might be to look for promise behind those at the very top. Remember, unlike those other events, the Savannah Classic begins less than two days after the conclusion of the Kenya Open. Harding will surely take Monday off bar an hour or two on the range and it's very difficult to know whether he'll pick up where he left off or struggle for focus after an energy-sapping week. For Kitayama, it's been a fortnight of contending without winning and for all he's plainly at the top of his game, to spend eight days in nine at the top of leaderboards is a mammoth task for anyone. Who is the best bet for the Kenya Savannah Classic? I do however like several of those who were tucked in behind, never in with a realistic chance throughout the weekend and yet able to show us what they can do at Karen. And nobody, to my eye, dropped a bigger hint than SAM HORSFIELD, so he's surely the best bet here at 25/1. Click here to back Sam Horsfield with Sky Bet Yes, Horsfield's price has been revised, just like all those who played well, but I don't think it's enough. Coming into the Kenya Open, we had to guess whether his back problem had been cured, with the fact he skipped some mega-money events in January and February only adding to that concern. Even if known to be fit, we would've had to accept guaranteed rust, as he hadn't been seen competitively since before Christmas. Horsfield, who opened up with a round of 65 and finished with another, answered all those questions. In tying for eighth, he demonstrated that he has the tools to take down this quirky course, where his natural aggression is just a perfect fit, and his ball-striking stats — 14th off the tee, 24th on approach — were impressive. But for that rust which cost him during the middle rounds and largely revealed itself in some issues on and around the greens, he might have been a serious threat to Harding.

There is a small worry that he could, in racing parlance, bounce; that playing eight rounds in nine days is too much for a still-healing body. But remember, he chose to come to Kenya, knowing the dates of these events, to begin his season. Perhaps the Masters entered his calculations — he may be able to qualify by winning this — but he's given up far more valuable events this year and, at 24 and with an experienced team around him, risking his future to play in a fortnight isn't the sort of move I think he'd make. Taking all of this into account, we're left with a question which ultimately determines whether or not he is a bet this week, having been twice the price last: where would a fit, in-form, course-proven Sam Horsfield sit in this market? Had he arrived in Kenya on a top-10 finish in Qatar, for instance, what position would he have taken? I think the answer has to be favourite, having won twice in quick succession during a breakthrough 2020, and long been considered a top-class talent in the making. There are some very good players in this field, and the top of the market is strong, but I don't know as anyone here has the ability of the player some firms have eighth in their market. As for why he appeared to enjoy Karen so much, well that brings us to one of those bits of working out from last week's preview. Louis de Jager, second here in 2019, said it reminded him of Pretoria. Horsfield, who hasn't yet played Valderrama, was runner-up on his first and only visit there three years ago, losing out to favourite George Coetzee in his own back garden. I think he's the man they all have to beat granted any kind of sharpening for his return. Big-hitting Burmester holds strong chance Sticking with that Pretoria theme, former Tshwane Open champion DEAN BURMESTER is another who has hardened in the betting for a relatively unthreatening top-10 finish, but he too allayed concerns over his fitness in the process. Click here to back Dean Burmester with Sky Bet Burmester had withdraw from his previous start in Qatar, but for which I would've been including him in last week's staking plan. Now we know there is nothing amiss following four good rounds, Saturday's quiet day at the office keeping him out of the top five, I'm more than happy to take a shorter price at a course he fell in love with. "I was ecstatic when I pitched up here on Tuesday and saw the golf course," said Burmester. "It definitely reminds me of (Harare Country Club). My mom has played well there, and won numerous tournaments around there. I was lucky enough to win there in 2015, the Zim Open. Being born there, that was awesome. "The only difference is this is probably slightly flatter around the greens. Lots of irons and three woods off the tee there, and pure greens like we have here. It’s exciting and I can’t wait for the weekend."

Man down on 18...



Petition to have a 'Dean Burmester cam' every week 🎥 pic.twitter.com/LGQqMRDu4S — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 9, 2020

That weekend didn't really get going until Sunday afternoon, when he played six holes in six-under, and even then two short misses across the final two holes kept him from finishing in a share of fourth, rather than eighth. Given he can be erratic I love the fact he made very few mistakes, and having excelled with his ball-striking and made more than his share, it was the volatile and easy-to-ignore around-the-green stats which show what kept him from the very top of the leaderboard. With a little more luck in that department, Burmester can make mincemeat of that stretch from the sixth to the 12th, where rounds came alive all week, and potentially add victory here to those at Royal Harare and Pretoria, where his ability to club down and attack some short par-fours always makes him a danger. Coetzee and J.C. Ritchie are among the other South Africans worth considering, at a course which could have been lifted from Johannesburg bar slightly less lush rough. Coetzee was third in the field in terms of scoring over the final 54 holes, having been four-over through eight holes in round one and still level par with four to play in round two. He was excellent from that point onward, making a run from the first group out on Sunday, and his price has held firm despite to the point that he becomes tempting. Play Wilco again That said, I'd much rather stick to that Valderrama link and ties with Joburg to give WILCO NIENABER another chance. There's not much to add to last week's case, which centred around the fact he almost won at altitude in Johannesburg and surprised many when sixth in Spain. While known for his absurdly big hitting, Nienaber is much more than that and last year's strokes-gained stats put him as one of the best players in this field already. After a strong start in the Kenya Open, the 20-year-old was on the fringes of contention when inexplicably choosing to hit iron off the ninth tee on Saturday, finding a water hazard which wasn't really in play and making bogey. That stopped him right in his tracks and he limped home, before a solid 67 to sign off an encouraging albeit frustrating week.

Wilco Nienaber is averaging 339.02 yards off the tee this season 🚀 😮 #DrivenByPassion | @bmwgolfsport pic.twitter.com/6ClXPPy098 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 23, 2020