Report

Ireland’s Shane Lowry fell just short at the Honda Classic, eclipsed by Austria’s Sepp Straka on the final day in Florida.

Lowry was in a competitive position headed into Sunday after a three-under 67 put him five shots behind leader Daniel Berger on 11 under.

Berger’s disastrous fourth round score of 74 then left the title window wide open, with Lowry riding another 67 to within an inch of claiming a third PGA Tour title.

However Straka, who finished the third round tied with Lowry on six under, put together a late surge on Sunday to pip Lowry by one shot with a four-under 66.

Straka’s victory is the first by an Austrian in the PGA Tour’s history.