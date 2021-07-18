Collin Morikawa wins the Open Championship and emulates Tiger Woods

Open Championship: Final leaderboard -15 Morikawa -13 Spieth -11 Oosthuizen, Rahm -9 Frittelli -8 Koepka, Hughes -7 Johnson, MacIntyre, Berger, Scheffler Final-round report: Morikawa makes more history Collin Morikawa matched Tiger Woods in winning two majors before his 25th birthday as he fended off Jordan Spieth to win the 149th Open Championship. Morikawa carded a bogey-free, four-under par round of 66 to make his Open debut a winning one, in turn becoming the first man in history to win both this and the PGA Championship at the first attempt. Victory here was all the more impressive given that he'd struggled in the previous week's Scottish Open, but a tweak to his equipment set him on course to defy a difficult draw and ultimately win with something to spare.

Collin Morikawa is the Champion Golfer of the Year

As overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen struggled from the start, Morikawa had Spieth to deal with as his compatriot and soon-to-be Ryder Cup teammate went six-under for a run of eight holes from the seventh, but he could never get on terms and an unflappable Morikawa was always in command. Tournament favourite Jon Rahm followed up last month's US Open breakthrough with a share of third, his best in an Open Championship, with surprise package Dylan Frittelli rounding out the top five ahead. Robert MacIntyre was the sole British representative in the top 10, with Ireland's Shane Lowry putting up a stout defence of his title in 12th. "This is by far one of the best moments of my life," said Morikawa as he addressed packed grandstands at Royal St George's, where around 150,000 spectators went through the gates during the tournament – a marked contrast to the behind-closed-doors major he won in San Francisco last year. Addressing them directly, he added: "You guys have been amazing. I'm obviously very biased, being from the US, but to see some of the best crowds I've ever seen out here, I look forward to making my trip every year to the British Open, and seeing you guys cheering us on. "We are all so honoured to be out here, on this beautiful golf course. To be called the winner, it gives me chills."

Morikawa takes control around the turn Morikawa began the day a shot behind Oosthuizen, but, with the South African making a stuttering start, Morikawa followed six straight pars with birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth to open up a three-shot lead over Spieth. The former Open champion had fallen four behind with two early bogeys, but eagled the seventh and birdied the ninth to be out in 34 and emerge as Morikawa’s biggest rival. The gap remained three as Morikawa and Spieth traded birdies on the ninth and 10th respectively, before a brilliant par save from over the 10th green kept Morikawa in command. Birdies from close range on the 13th and 14th saw Spieth cut his deficit to a single stroke, only for Morikawa to also take advantage of the par-five 14th – the easiest hole on the course over the week – to edge two in front once more. A brilliant up and down from left of the 15th gave Morikawa some vital breathing space and with Spieth unable to birdie any of the last three holes he could enjoy completing the formalities of an impressive win.

🏆 First player to win on Open and US PGA debut

🏆🏆 Second player after Tiger Woods to win two majors before turning 25



👏 Collin Morikawa has only played in eight majors and has already won two of them! Should Tiger be worried?! #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/yUzQ6d0J8y — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 18, 2021