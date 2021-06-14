Palmetto Championship: Garrick Higgo wins as Chesson Hadley falters

Report

The South African started the day six shots behind Hadley, who began the final round with a four-stroke advantage in South Carolina.

However, the 22-year-old claimed his third worldwide title since April thanks to a composed three-under 68 on Sunday to reach 11 under par as Hadley bogeyed the final three holes to slip into a six-way tie for second alongside Hudson Swafford, Doc Redman, Bo Van Pelt, Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton one shot back.

He became the first player to win on his regular-season event debut since 1988 after victory secured full-time membership on the PGA Tour for the Johannesburg-born star, whose only previous start came at the last month’s US PGA Championship.

“It’s amazing,” he told the PGA Tour’s official website. “I just stayed patient all week. I’ve worked so hard with my coach on my short game and my putting and I guess all that has paid off.

“I’m just happy I don’t have to play a play-off right now. But I’m just going to take all the good things.

“I can’t wait to see my family, hopefully they can come over. I was lucky that my mum was here, but yeah, I just love my family.”

Hadley endured a shaky start to his final round at Congaree, bogeying the second and third before picking a shot back up at the next and parring his way to the turn.

Higgo had mixed two birdies with two dropped shots by that point but the big-hitting South African took advantage at the par-five 12th to dial in to 10 feet and roll in the eagle putt to make his charge.

Hadley bogeyed the 10th before regaining the shot at the 12th, but Higgo rolled in a 25-foot birdie effort to close to within two of the leader.

Higgo produced a terrific par save at the 17th and was clubhouse leader at 11 under just as Hadley was struggling on the last three holes.

After dropped shots at the 16th and 17th, a par would have forced a play-off for the American but he failed to drain his par putt from 10 feet to hand Higgo his seventh professional win of his career.